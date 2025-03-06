WWE 2K25 is poised to make a big frog splash, with this year's game surely benefitting from renewed interest in the franchise after its landmark TV deal with Netflix.

It's almost launch day, at least for early access buyers, but the good news is you can get in on that and save a packet. If you're playing on PC, you'd be foolish not to take up this CDKeys deal that knocks almost $20 off some editions of the game.

The standard edition launches on March 14, but the two special editions, the Bloodline and Deadman, respectively, both come with 7 day early access from March 7 among their perks.

Both share some of the same content, including the Season Pass, but the Bloodline Edition also comes with the Wrestlemania 41 pack due later this year, along with the Ringside Pass which is a little extra on top of the Season Pass.

Considering the standard edition is usually priced at $60, an extra $20 on top for the Deadman Edition in this deal gets you a crazy amount of extra content as well as a chance to play the game a week early. Even The Final Boss thinks this is a good deal.

A new year, a ton of fresh content

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are a big part of WWE 2K25. (Image credit: 2K)

Aside from the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 exclusive mode, The Island, WWE 2K25 on PC will be packed with content. Besides a playable roster of over 300 WWE superstars, there are special modes such as The Bloodline Dynasty, where you'll play through iconic matches from history involving members of The Bloodline and their extended families.

There will also be a chance to rewrite history, thanks to the Showcase mode. Lace up the boots of a superstar that lost a famous match, and give them the chance to change that outcome.

It's a great year to be a WWE fan.

