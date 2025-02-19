Rewrite history in WWE 2K25's 'The Bloodline Dynasty' Showcase Mode as shown in its latest trailer

Change history and help Rikishi beat "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at No Mercy 2000 in WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K25 has just unveiled a gameplay trailer for its single-player 2K Showcase mode, titled 'The Bloodline Dynasty'. In this mode, players will get to relive iconic wrestling matches (narrated by Paul Heyman) where they play as various WWE Superstars from The Bloodline and their extended relatives from the Anoa’i, Fatu, and Maivia families like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, The Usos, Rikishi, Solo Sikoa, Umaga, Jacob Fatu, High Chief Peter Maivia, and many more.

However, reliving historic matches isn't the only thing WWE 2K25's 2K Showcase has to offer. It will also feature matches where you get to rewrite history by playing as wrestlers who lost in real life and help them avenge their defeats. Examples include helping Rikishi beat "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at No Mercy 2000 or helping Seth Rollins beat Roman Reigns in the WWE Title defense match during the 2022 Royal Rumble.

On top of that, WWE 2K25's 2K Showcase mode will feature dream matches between certain WWE Superstars that never happened in real life, such as The Wild Samoans vs The Dudley Boyz.

The list of matches fans can expect to experience in WWE 2K25's 2K Showcase mode will include the following:

Relive History: Yokozuna w/ Mr. Fuji vs. Hulk Hogan - King of the Ring ‘93; Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley - RAW February 13, 1997; Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria - Queen of the Ring ‘24; The Usos vs. The New Day w/ Big E - Hell in a Cell ‘17; Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes w/ Trick Williams - NXT September 13, 2022.

Change History: The Headshrinkers (Samu and Fatu) vs. The Steiner Bros - WrestleMania IX; Rikishi vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin - No Mercy 2000; Umaga w/ Armando Estrada vs. John Cena - New Year’s Revolution 2007; Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch - Money in the Bank ‘17; Naomi vs. Bayley - Super ShowDown ‘20; Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins - Royal Rumble ‘22.

Create History: “High Chief” Peter Miavia vs. George “The Animal” Steele; The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) vs. The Dudley Boyz; The OG Bloodline vs. New Bloodline in WarGames; The Islanders (Haku and Tama) vs. The Street Profits; And more.



The Bloodline make the WWE Universe acknowledge them in the WWE 2K25

Play as the indomitable Yokozuna in WWE 2K25 (Image credit: 2K)

With every new trailer, 2K shows off for WWE 2K25, the hype for this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title grows bigger by the second.

With this epic 'The Bloodline Dynasty' 2K Showcase along with over 300 playable WWE Superstars, the return of intergender matches, the MMO-like 'The Island' mode, and tons of other new gameplay features, WWE 2K25 is shaping to be the biggest WWE videogame 2K has produced in years.

You can look forward to reliving the Anoa’i, Fatu, and Maivia families' greatest moments when WWE 2K25 (which is now available for pre-order) launches on March 14, 2025, for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

