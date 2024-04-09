The creator of 'Ori and the Blind Forest,' published by Xbox, is already contemplating ideas for a third installment in the series

What you need to know

On April 9, 2024, Game Informer recently interviewed Moon Studios, the developers responsible for creating the award-winning Metroidvania titles 'Ori and the Blind Forest' and 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps,' about their next big project, No Rest for the Wicked.

During the middle of the interview, when Game Informer asks why Moon Studios is developing a new IP instead of a third Ori game, Thomas Mahler, the company's CEO and creative director, mentions that he has ideas for a third installment of the Ori series should it ever be greenlighted.

Thomas Mahler says, "I have a title for it already." He then says, "I have some ideas, but so far, right now, we are completely focused on No Rest for the Wicked for the time being."

As for why Moon Studios decided to develop a new IP instead of a third Ori right after Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the studio's co-founder, Gennadiy Korol, answers, "I think we were able to complete the story of Ori. It's a complete arc now; if you play both games, it's a complete story. So it felt like the only way we would come back to Ori 3 is if we have more to say, more story to tell."

Analysis: Is there hope for a new Ori game?

While It is understandable why the developers felt it was time to move on and create a new IP after completing Ori's story in 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps,' it is nice to hear that the dev team is still willing to explore Ori's universe with new ideas for more games.

The potential of a new Ori game that takes full advantage of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S's hardware capabilities to enhance the series' well-renowned artistic visuals, rich stories, and engaging gameplay would be a sight to behold.

Microsoft would especially want a new Ori game, as 'Ori and the Blind Forest' and 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' are regarded as some of the best Xbox games of modern gaming, and they own the publishing rights to the series.

If a new Ori game is announced, there is a high chance Microsoft will fund it to make it happen unless they handle it like Alan Wake 2, where it sells the rights to developers, like Epic, who take on the burden of funding and publishing.

For now, we must turn to the present for there is No Rest For The Wicked

Either way, these are signs we may see a new Ori game in the future. In the meantime, we will have to turn our attention to Moon Studios' current project, No Rest For the Wicked, as it is shaping up to be another instant indie classic in its own right. Why do we say that? Check out our preview of the PC version of No Rest For The Wicked to find out why you must put this title on your 2024 wishlist.

No Rest for the Wicked will launch in Early Access on April 18, 2024, for Steam, with full releases planned for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions in the far future.