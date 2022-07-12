Xbox storage gets cheaper than ever in $60 Prime Day deal for Seagate drives

Microsoft makes it relatively easy to expand Xbox storage with an external drive, and with Amazon Prime Day now underway, it’s an ideal chance to save on big brands. Seagate’s official Xbox Game Drive, produced in tandem with Microsoft, has just received a sizeable 45% price cut — dropping the 2TB hard drive to just $60 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. The 4TB model has received a similar treatment, now $90 (opens in new tab) during the period.

Finding space for all those Xbox games is never easy, especially with the rapidly increasing download sizes of the latest generation. Game files continue to swell, and with services like Game Pass now including hundreds of free titles, hard drive space is a valuable commodity.

Expand your Xbox storage for less on Prime Day

(opens in new tab) Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB | Was $110 Now $60 (opens in new tab) Pick up this Xbox Game Drive for its lowest-ever price. Ideal for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, this 2TB hard drive has room for dozens of downloads, packaged in a matte-black exterior with an on-brand green LED strip.

(opens in new tab) Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB | Was $115 Now $90 (opens in new tab) While the 2TB Seagate Game Drive should suffice for most Xbox owners, there’s also a 4TB variant available in the same green-on-black casing. It’s perfect for the Game Pass power users or anyone who doesn't want to think about storage expansions again.

The 2TB Seagate Game Drive was released as the latest in a line of Xbox-approved hard drives, working with Microsoft to select its drive tech and designs for consoles. This drive incorporates an all-black shell debossed with Xbox branding, while an LED strip illuminates the device with an Xbox-inspired green hue. While it's not the first discount to date, it's the lowest-ever on this drive, besting a brief reduction to $70 earlier this year.

The drive should provide ample room for any avid Xbox user, ideal for storing digital game collections across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. While it supports playing Xbox One and backward-compatible titles from the drive, Xbox Series X|S SSD requirements leave this suited for offloading latest-generation titles from the internal storage.

We put many of the best Xbox drives through exhaustive testing, with Seagate regularly among our top picks for expanding Xbox storage. It's a trusted name in reliable drives — Seagate also backs that with a 1-year warranty and a 3-year Rescue Data Recovery, should any problems arise. We continue to round up the best Xbox deals this Prime Day, with savings on several of the top Xbox accessories.