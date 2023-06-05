8bitdo unveils the first wireless arcade stick for Xbox

What you need to know

8bitdo has unveiled a first-of-its-kind arcade stick for Xbox, previously released for Nintendo and PC in 2021.

Wireless Xbox controllers use proprietary Xbox technology to connect rather than Bluetooth, previously limiting third-party manufacturers.

The 8bitdo Arcade Stick will retail for $120 and is available for pre-order now.

There is no shortage of fighting games on the horizon for Xbox fans to look forward to, including the recently released Street Fighter 6, the upcoming Tekken 8, and the recently announced Mortal Kombat 1. Fans of fighters who prefer an arcade stick over controllers have likely found the offering of third-party arcade sticks lacking. Those who were determined to make things work could find complicated workarounds with various dongles, thanks to Reddit and other forums. Still, there were no genuine third-party arcade fight sticks that were both wireless and worked seamlessly with an Xbox.

That is until 8bitdo recently announced that its popular wireless Arcade Stick was coming to Xbox. 8bitdo’s arcade stick is the first of its kind to be officially licensed for Xbox while also being wireless. Traditionally, Microsoft has held the patent for its proprietary Xbox Wireless system close to its chest, only allowing a subset of patent-holding vendors and modified controllers to create wireless devices with Xbox licensing. However, we hear from various reliable sources that these restrictions are being lifted, allowing more third-party accessories to utilize Xbox Wireless connectivity.

8bitdo’s wireless arcade stick is the second wireless third-party device to come out for Xbox as of late, with PowerA’s MOGA XP-Ultra being the first to come to market. The wireless arcade stick from 8bitdo is available in white or black, compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles and Windows PCs. The controller connects wirelessly via a 2.4G connection with up to 30 hours of playtime or over a wired USB and is fitted with a 3.5mm audio jack with volume control.

The wireless arcade stick is made to be modded with an easily-removed casing and support for 30mm and 24mm arcade buttons that can be swapped out as players see fit. The joystick is also customizable, as the mounting plate can support virtually every arcade stick ever made. Even without removing the casing, players can modify their 8bitdo wireless arcade stick thanks to the customization options in the 8BitDo Ultimate Software, which allows button mapping and joystick adjustments.

The 8Bitdo Arcade Stick is currently up for preorder from Amazon for just $120.