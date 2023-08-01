A Short Hike, Broforce Forever, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

More games are headed to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August.

These games include A Short Hike and the classic, haunting indie title Limbo.

A couple of big titles are also leaving PC Game Pass this month.

Then you're in luck, as another handful of games are headed to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August 2023, as shared via Xbox Wire. There's a couple of standout indie titles this month, with A Short Hike and Playdead's Limbo both coming to the service. Players will also be able to enjoy city-building in the skies with Airborne Kingdom, or rocking out in Broforce Forever. Here's the full list:

August 3

A Short Hike (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

August 8

Broforce Forever (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

August 9

Limbo (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

August 10

Airborne Kingdom (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

August 15

Everspace 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Leaving August 15

As always, there are unfortunately some games that are now headed out of the service, so if you're interested in checking them out, you need to buy them and take advantage of the discount you get before they leave. Here's the games leaving on August 15:

Death Stranding (Windows PC)

Edge of Eternity (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Midnight Fight Express (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Total War: Warhammer 3 (Windows PC)

Windows Central's take

There's a couple of solid games in here (if you somehow haven't played Limbo yet, make sure to do so now) but things are definitely a bit slower than usual. That's not too surprising, as Starfield is coming right at the start of September, and that's going to be a big deal.

PC Game Pass subscribers are losing two good games this month though, so seriously, if you haven't bought Death Stranding or Total War: Warhammer 3 yet, make sure to correct that soon.