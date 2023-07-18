The Wandering Village, Celeste, and more are headed to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

More games are headed to Xbox Game Pass in the next couple of weeks.

The list of titles includes the returning standouts Celeste, as well as newer titles like The Wandering Village and Venba.

Marvel's Avengers is leaving the service soon, and will be delisted in a few weeks.

Ready to shake up the list of games you're playing through Microsoft's subscription service?

Several new games are headed to Xbox Game Pass, as shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday. In addition to some older standouts like the platforming adventure Celeste which is returning after previously being available in the service, there's a number of recent launches like The Wandering Village, a unique game where players build a community on the back of a behemoth.

Here's the full list of games that are on the way:

July 18

Techtonica (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Toem (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

The Cave (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

July 19

Maquette (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

July 20

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

The Wandering Village (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

July 25

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

July 31

Venba (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

August 1

Celeste (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Leaving on July 31

As always, there's a few games that are leaving the Xbox Game Pass library at the end of month. If you want to continue playing them, you should buy them right now and take advantage of the discount you get for doing so. Especially noteworthy is Marvel's Avengers, which is set to be removed from storefronts on Sep. 30, 2023, so you might want to buy it on Xbox right now.



Here's the full list of games being removed:

Dreamscaper (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Expeditions: Rome (Windows PC)

Marvel’s Avengers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

The Ascent (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Two Point Campus (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Windows Central's take

For me, The Wandering Village is the main draw of this batch, as I absolutely love the central premise. Building a community in a dangerous world? Played out. Doing so on the back of a gentle kaiju-esque beast? Now we're talking!



It's also great to see Celeste back, I know that's a favorite for many players.