Another Crab’s Treasure, Orcs Must Die! 3, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and more come to Xbox Game Pass

The next batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass includes Another Crab’s Treasure, Orcs Must Die! 3, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Xbox Game Pass Core is also getting three new games, including Deep Rock Galactic.

Some games are leaving the service at the end of the month, including Ravenlok.

More and more games are inbound to Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

A new batch of titles are being added to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks, as shared by Xbox Wire on Tuesday. The latest round of additions includes Another Crab's Adventure, Orcs Must Die! 3, and Manor Lords, the latter of which is Game Preview at launch.

There's also a new batch of games being added to Xbox Game Pass Core, the service tier that replaced Xbox Live Gold last year. Here's everything being added to Xbox Game Pass this month:

Today

Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 17

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 18

EA Sports NHL 24 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - EA Play

April 23

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 25

Another Crab's Treasure (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 26

Manor Lords (Windows PC)

April 30

Have a Nice Death (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

What's new for Xbox Game Pass Core?

New games aren't regularly added to Xbox Game Pass Core, with Microsoft stating that it intends to add new titles two or three times a year. On April 23, Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers can look forward to Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Wreckfest being added the to library of available games.

These games join existing titles like Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Vampire Survivors, and more.

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30?

As usual, a handful of titles are leaving the library at the end of the month. That means if you want to keep playing any of these games, you need to buy them. If you buy them before they exit Xbox Game Pass, you can pick them up at a discount. Here's the games leaving on April 30:

7 Days to Die

Besiege

EA Sports NHL 22

Loot River

Pikuniku

Ravenlok

Analysis: A decent end to the month

Harold Halibut (which is available today!) is still the highlight of the month's additions for me, and I'm looking forward to checking it out shortly. Outside of that, Manor Lords is next most-interesting game added to the service this month for me. It seems impossibly ambitious, and the sense of permanence the lone developer is going for is something you just don't see in most strategy games.

