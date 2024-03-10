Best 7 Xbox games under $10 — affordable adventures you won't want to miss

Guess what, you don't need to spend $70 on a game to have a good time, heck you don't need to spend half of that. I've rounded up a killer lineup of Xbox games that you can snag right now for a measly $10 or less. Sure, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers a buffet of top-notch titles at a low subscription fee, but I get it—some folks prefer to own their games. That's where a little patience and eagle-eyed sale-watching come in handy.



Now, a bunch of these games have been around for a while, which means patient gamers like us can nab them for a steal. But don't let their age fool you into thinking they aren't worth picking up — every title on this list packs a punch when it comes to pure entertainment, and you won't regret spending that hard-earned ten bucks.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising will appeal to those even mildly intrigued by Greek mythology, drawing inspiration from its rich tapestry—reminiscent of vibrant open-world adventures like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game intertwines its setting, systems, and story with nods to iconic deities and legendary tales, all laced with a delightful sense of humor.

Hailing from Ubisoft, Immortals Fenyx Rising bears similarities to the mechanics and menus of the Assassin's Creed series, lending a familiar touch to its gameplay but standing out as its own beast. The storytelling unfolds inventively, with the journey of Fenyx, a mortal soldier marooned on a mystical island, presented as a tale narrated by the imprisoned Prometheus to Zeus.

At the heart of the game lies the overarching plot, revolving around the monstrous Typhon—a once-imprisoned titan now determined to obliterate the gods forever. As you traverse the vibrant Golden Isle, you encounter transformed deities such as Aphrodite, Hephaistos, Ares, and Athena, each weaving their unique stories and engaging dialogue into the tapestry of your adventure. The game's world design shifts dramatically across its various areas, from the lush Valley of Eternal Spring to the scorched War’s Den, offering diverse landscapes ripe for exploration.

Throughout your journey, Hermes, the emissary of the gods, injects unexpected moments of humor, ensuring that Immortals Fenyx Rising remains a delightful and dynamic odyssey from start to finish.

Resident Evil 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 2, the remake that set the standard for remakes, transports players to the eerie world of survival horror. Developed by Capcom, this ground-up reimagining of the 1998 classic revitalizes the game with modern graphics, controls, and quality-of-life improvements. I remembered barely anything from the first game when I first fired this up on Xbox, but as soon as I walked into the police station I was transported back to the PlayStation days and playing my bootleg copy off the local market. The Resident Evil 2 remake really stands out as its own game, with faithful nods to the OG.



The RE Engine brings the undead to life, creating the best-looking zombies ever seen in a game. The story remains dark and twisted, set in a fully 3D, over-the-shoulder environment. Inventory management remains crucial, adding to the tension as you scrape by and try to complete puzzles while on the run from zombies. The modern version does give more room for error though by letting you save at any typewriter and a map that lets you know if you've cleared a room or not. It only takes around 8 hours to finish Leon's campaign, at which point you can jump into Claire's perspective. Whether you’re a nostalgic fan or a newcomer, Resident Evil 2 delivers a glorious mess of gore and fear.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

If you are one of the 10 people left in the gaming community who hasn't played Skyrim yet, then what on Tamriel are you waiting for? At just $10, this isn't merely a steal; it's a golden ticket to one of the greatest gaming experiences of all time.



The Elder Scrolls series has captured the hearts of many with its rich lore, expansive open world, and the freedom it offers its players. The heart of Skyrim has been kept alive and beating by the modding community for years. The transition from the original Skyrim to the Special Edition on Xbox was a significant upgrade, especially in terms of graphics and the ability to enjoy mods that were once exclusive to PC players.

Whether it’s becoming the leader of a guild, exploring ancient ruins, or simply soaking in the atmosphere of the Nordic-inspired lands. Curiously, there's something about the onset of winter that invariably draws me back to its frost-kissed realms year after year.

Its launch on every platform for generations has become a meme of course, but for good reason—Bethesda could slap Skyrim onto an electric toothbrush, and it would undoubtedly fly off the shelves. Seriously, if you haven't played it, you have a bunch of gaming cultural references to catch up on, and you can do it for less than $10.

Control Ultimate Edition

Since we're seemingly never going to get a sequel to Quantum Break, Control is the next best thing. Developed by Remedy, Control follows protagonist Jesse Faden as she becomes the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) and explores the Oldest House, a mysterious building in New York City that’s a hotspot for paranormal activity. Unlike conventional horror fare, Control delves into abstract, mind-bending concepts, weaving a narrative tapestry that transcends the mundane. Jesse’s journey begins in the Oldest House, the FBC’s enigmatic headquarters in New York City, which is filled with secrets and nods to other Remedy games like Alan Wake indicating that they share a universe.

The draw of Control lies in its story, atmosphere, and action. As players delve deeper into Jesse's story, they uncover its intricacies through a blend of documents, cutscenes, and character interactions, maintaining a captivating rhythm from start to finish. Set within the sprawling confines of the Oldest House, Control adopts a Metroidvania-style approach, inviting players to uncover hidden paths, secret chambers, and daunting puzzles that test both wit and resolve.



The Control Ultimate Edition includes the base game along with all the DLC and expansions released since its launch. This edition also offers a free upgrade to the enhanced versions for Xbox Series X/S, featuring improved visuals and performance

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 is the action game to end all action games, the embodiment of adrenaline-fueled chaos and over-the-top style. From suspending enemies midair with dual-wielding firearms to wielding motorcycles as weapons, Devil May Cry 5 revels in its own audacity, inviting players to unleash their inner virtuoso of destruction.



The tale kicks off in true Capcom fashion, thrusting players into a world where the bizarre is the norm. When the protagonist's arm is stolen, it sets off a chain of events that leads to encounters with a rogues' gallery of eccentric villains—including one who transforms into a chair. Yes, seriously. Yet, amidst the madness, Devil May Cry 5 strikes a delicate balance, infusing its absurdity with an infectious sense of fun that never wears thin.

Devil May Cry 5’s combat is designed not just to defeat enemies, but to do so with flair and extravagance. Players can switch between three distinct characters: Nero, with a variety of mechanical arms; V, who commands a sarcastic Griffon, panther, and golem; and Dante, equipped with an arsenal of ranged and melee weapons, each with multiple styles and moves that can be switched mid-combo. You'll never get bored in this game. The enemies are challenging but not overly so, allowing for creative freedom in battles.

XCOM 2 Collection

XCOM 2 may seem daunting at first glance, but don't let its initial challenge deter you. By adjusting the difficulty settings, even newcomers to turn-based tactical games can find their footing, and turn the difficulty down I did.



Set in a world where Earth has fallen under alien rule, players lead a guerrilla force to fight back against the occupation. Players assume command of a ragtag guerrilla force, determined to wrestle back control from the extraterrestrial oppressors. Maneuvering a squad of soldiers across grid-based battlefields, the game employs a straightforward two-move system—move and shoot, or double movement, or move and hunker down. While this may sound peculiar, XCOM 2 provides clear visual cues early on to help players acclimate to its mechanics.



As you lead your squad into battle, each soldier becomes more than just a pawn on the battlefield—they're allies, comrades-in-arms, and, inevitably, potential casualties. Yes, XCOM 2 features a permadeath system. When a character dies in battle, they are gone for good. There’s no way to revive them, and if you’re playing in Ironman mode, you can’t reload an earlier save to prevent their death. This adds a significant layer of tension and strategy to the game, as you must carefully consider each move to keep your soldiers alive.

Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami is a difficult game to describe, but if I have to try, it's a synth-backtracked murder simulator that will make you feel things. The gameplay is swift and savage, demanding precision and rewarding audacity under pressure. Yet, despite the brutality, there’s an irresistible pull to delve deeper into the enigma of ‘Jacket’, the protagonist whose motives are as obscure as his identity.



As you navigate through the carnage, each level concludes with an evaluation of your performance, grading you on flair and efficiency in the ways of murder. These moments are punctuated by encounters with another cryptic figure, who offers both rewards and further questions. The game’s gratuitous violence escalates as the story develops, leaving little room to question it, but during the downtime, you'll reflect on the purpose of all this death. In these moments, amidst the echoes of gunfire and the stains of blood, contemplation arises—a stark contrast to the chaos that precedes it. In Hotline Miami, you’re not just the murderer; you’re also a witness to brutality, in pixels.



It's a game that’s as captivating in its action-packed sequences as it is in the silent aftermath, prompting you to ponder the necessity of the violence you’ve just enacted. This duality between the destructive and the contemplative defines the Hotline Miami experience and is what brought it so much critical acclaim.

Patience rewarded in savings

In gaming, the allure of blockbuster titles and fear of missing out on the latest and greatest game everyone is losing their minds over can be a real curse and struggle if you're light on funds. The pressure to keep up with the gaming zeitgeist often leaves budget-conscious gamers feeling left out in the cold.



However, the sign of a truly great game is one that can transcend the constraints of time and remain not only enjoyable but also relevant in conversations long after its initial release. Regardless of the cost of the games mentioned above, their true value is measured by how much you are going to enjoy them, and I'm pretty confident you will find something on this list worth the pocket change.