The best Game Pass Ultimate deal is back with 3 months for only $1

Let's just jump right into the deal. If you are not currently subscribed to Game Pass, you can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 (opens in new tab) in a deal where you pay for the first month and get two months added on for free. The deal is only supposed to work for new users, but if you've used the service in the past and cancelled it you might be able to squeak by.

Game Pass Ultimate does include PC Game Pass among other features, but if you don't care about the other features you can get this deal on just PC Game Pass (opens in new tab) by itself as well.

If the discounts aren't working for you, there are still some other ways to save. You can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for just $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $5 off. That savings isn't nearly as strong but some discount is better than no discount.

Play all the latest games on Xbox including Halo Infinite and Age of Empires IV. You get access to all of Game Pass's best features with Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass comes in many forms, but Game Pass Ultimate is the pinnacle of gaming excellence. It combines several services in one including Xbox Live Gold, which lets you play multiplayer games online, Xbox Game Pass, which gives you access to games on your console, and PC Game Pass, which lets you play those games on your Windows computer. The two versions of Game Pass normally go for around $10 a month individually, and Xbox Live Gold costs $5 a month. Ultimate is already a great value compared to that because it's only $15 a month without a deal like today's discount.



Plus you get a lot of extra features like cloud gaming, EA Play, membership discounts, and more.

Game Pass is the Netflix subscription of video games. Pick from a huge library of titles and play all the games you want as long as your subscription holds out. That includes first-party Xbox titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV. There are other games you might be interested in as well like Hades and Back 4 Blood. It's all there and you don't have to pay $70 per title. Plus, the games going in and out constantly rotate so you always have some fresh selections to choose from. It's a great way to try out indie games you might not otherwise play (like Nobody Saves the World).