Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gets a rare price cut for Black Friday at the last minute

The latest addition to the 20-year-running franchise of blockbuster first-person-shooters was released just two weeks ago, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is already on sale for Black Friday. Save $10 on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 by picking it up at Walmart for just $60 and dive into the all-new Modern Warfare Zombies mode with your squad or revisit fan-favorite classic maps fully remastered for a new generation of Call of Duty. This deal is good for the cross-gen edition of Modern Warfare 3, playable on both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox One family of consoles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 | was $70 now $60 at Walmart Sledgehammer Games took community feedback from Modern Warfare 2 to craft one of the best Call of Duty multiplayer experiences we've had in years. Classic maps return in all their glory, while Treyarch brings Zombies to the Modern Warfare franchise for the first time.

More great Black Friday Xbox game deals

I'm going to give this game 1000 hours of my life

You can pet the hellhound! Really! (Image credit: Cole Martin for Windows Central)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been hit with criticisms that the game is a DLC, an expansion at best, and only takes about 4 hours to play. As I wrote in my Modern Warfare 3 (2023) review, none of these have been my experience, and I'm already well over 100 hours deep into multiplayer and Zombies in just two weeks.

The game includes a full campaign that takes approximately 10–12 hours to complete, depending on your skill level. There is also a completely reworked multiplayer mode with changes made based on community feedback and an open-world Zombies mode — a first for the Modern Warfare series.

I played Modern Warfare 3's predecessor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, for over 1000 hours, completing every battle pass and hitting max prestige. I fully expect I will do the same in Modern Warfare 3, not just because I enjoy Call of Duty, but because I find Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer modes to be more enjoyable than what MW2 offered. Changes to movement and improvements to hardcore and other game modes have made the multiplayer experience more enjoyable.

Despite launching just weeks ago, players are already gearing up for the start of MW3's Season 1 content drop on December 6, which will include never-before-seen multiplayer maps, a new battle pass, and new end-game content for Modern Warfare Zombies. If MW3 stays on the same path as MW2, we can look forward to a total of 6 new seasons complete battle passes, new maps, and Zombies story content — plenty to keep us all coming back throughout the year.