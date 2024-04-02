Harold Halibut, LEGO 2K Drive, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more join Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Xbox Game Pass generally gets two batches of game announcements per month.

For the first half of April 2024, several games are being added to Xbox Game Pass, including Harold Halibut, LEGO 2K Drive, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

A handful of games are also leaving on April 15, including Amnesia: Rebirth.

There's even more games on the way to play.

Subscribers to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service can look forward to a number of new titles in the first batch for the month, as shared via Xbox Wire. There's a variety of games coming in the next two weeks, including stop-motion story Harold Halibut, brick-based racing title LEGO 2K Drive, and Lara Croft's latest adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Here's the full list of games players can look forward to on Xbox Game Pass in the first half of April 2024:

Today

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 3

LEGO 2K Drive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 4

Lil' Gator Game (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

EA Sports PGA Tour (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 9

Botany Manor (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Kona (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

April 11

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

April 16

Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Leaving April 15

As always, there's a handful of games leaving at the end of the month, meaning that if you want to keep playing these games, you'll need to buy them. Buying a game before it exits Xbox Game Pass will allow you to scoop it up at a discount, so act fast to save some money. Here's the games leaving the service on April 15:

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

Soma

Analysis: A decent month, but secure the games that are leaving

This isn't a bad month for Xbox Game Pass, even if its definitely bolstered by the return of a couple of titles. If you haven't played Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it's a fun adventure game with some interesting puzzles and great difficulty and accessibility options. While I haven't played it personally, I know a lot of people that enjoyed LEGO 2K Drive, so that's also worth giving a look.

The main new game drawing my eye here is Harold Halibut. The stop-motion presentation here is absolutely nuts, and the entire underwater claymation-esque world is incredible to behold. I'm definitely going to be checking this one out.

For the games that are leaving the service, you should absolutely buy Amnesia: Rebirth and SOMA if you haven't already. Both are great horror games from Frictional, the creators of the Amnesia series. I just played Rebirth a few months ago, and while I'm definitely over the whole "hide from monsters, you've got no other option" approach, the story is definitely worth experiencing. And SOMA? If you haven't played it, you need to.