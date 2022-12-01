What you need to know

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launched back on April 5, 2022 and went on to become one of the best-selling games of the year.

The game covers the events of all nine films in the titular Skywalker Saga, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker.

There are dozens of new characters, including DLC with characters such as Din Djarin from The Mandalorian.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Dec. 6, 2022.

The Force is strong with Xbox Game Pass subscribers for the end of the year, with an exciting new game on the way.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Dec. 6, 2022, as confirmed by Xbox Wire (opens in new tab). This family-friendly adventure tracks the journey across all nine mainline Star Wars films, also referred to as The Skywalker Saga. Unlike past LEGO games, the gameplay here was heavily rebuilt by developer Traveler's Tales, with new mechanics and characters, as well as vastly increased graphical fidelity.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launched back on April 5, 2022, and has been one of the best-selling games of the year, being the third best-selling game of the year in the U.S so far, per the October 2022 NPD report. The game is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

In our review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, writer Rebecca Spear wrote that "I'm happy to report that it only leads to a different but equally good kind of humor mixed in with old and new mechanics."