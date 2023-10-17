Lies of P sells one million units less than a month after it launched for Xbox and PC

What you need to know

NEOWIZ has declared that Lies of P has sold over one million units just under a month after it was released on September 18, 2023.

Lies of P is a Soulslike action-RPG that reimagines the classic stories of Pinocchio into a gritty, steampunk adventure where the player must the city of Krat from killer robot Puppets.

Lies of P is available to purchase right now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via Steam.

On October 17, 2023, NEOWIZ declared on the internet that Lies of P, has successfully shipped and sold over one million copies just under a month after the game was released on September 18, 2023.

Lies of P is an action-RPG that reinterprets the classic stories of Pinocchio and twists them on their heads to create a dark and gritty Soulslike adventure. You play as 'P', an automaton created by a genius inventor named Geppeto and your goal is to save the citizens of Krat from being slaughtered by out-of-control killing machines called Puppets.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Krat. Thank you to everyone who helped us and accompanied us and we hope you join in our future journeys as well.#LiesofP pic.twitter.com/BpGUr0rkDnOctober 17, 2023 See more

I personally reviewed Lies of P for Xbox Series X|S, and I consider it one of the best Soulslike I ever played, even outside FromSoftware's titles. It has a deep combat system, an intriguing setting, and challenging, fun bosses to fight.

Seeing this title achieve so much commercial success so quickly, despite launching in the same month with heavy hitters like Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1, fills me with happiness as I believe it deserves it. Not to mention, it fills me with hope that we might see a sequel for Lies of P in the future.

If you're a fan of Soulslikes and fancy playing a spooky game for Halloween, I highly recommend you check out Lies of P, as it is one of the best Xbox games of 2023. It's available for purchase right now for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Lies of P is also available on Xbox Game Pass.