Microsoft is giving Xbox yet another price hike — this time it's hitting game developers, and "macroeconomic developments" are to blame

The Xbox Series X|S consoles on display. Microsoft's price hike on Xbox developer kits means that making games for these systems is about to get considerably more expensive.

Game development is a business that's only continued to get more and more expensive over the years, with part of that cost coming from the price of development kits — specialized hardware that studios need in order to build games on consoles such as Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S and Sony's PS5 systems.

Now, those kits are getting more costly on the Xbox side of things, with Microsoft hiking the price of its Xbox Development Kit (XDK) from $1,500 to $2,000. That's a major 33% increase, and an extra $500 that publishers and developers will have to pay for every kit they buy.

The news came in a report from The Verge, which caught wind of an announcement about the price increase that was recently sent to Xbox developers.

"The adjustment reflects macroeconomic developments,” the firm said in its memo. “We remain committed to providing high-quality tools and support for your development efforts."

The Xbox Development Kit (XDK) is a crucial tool sold by Microsoft to game developers so they can make versions of their games compatible with Xbox Series X|S consoles. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Notably, this development kit price increase comes just a month after Microsoft rose the price of its Xbox Series X|S consoles in response to tariffs, and months after consoles, accessories, and games got a bump earlier in the year. It's also been introduced weeks after Xbox Game Pass Ultimate got a 50% price hike, and after Xbox Game Pass got a large revamp overall.

As Windows Central Executive Editor Jez Corden wrote recently, the adjustments made to Game Pass can arguably be explained by an attempt by Microsoft to fund and foster more hugely successful periods of business like Xbox's massive Spring/Summer 2025 quarter.

All signs point to the implementation of this price hike largely being a response to the Trump administration's tariffs on goods and products imported from China.

As for the growing costs of Xbox consoles and development kits, though, all signs point to their implementation largely being a response to the Trump administration's tariffs on goods and products imported from China. The price of the former has risen by 30%, and the latter by 33%; these numbers match the 30% tariff that's been put in place by the US government.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's worth noting that earlier this month, Microsoft is reportedly planning to move the production of Surface and Xbox devices out of China. Specifically, it's looking to change the location of both final assembly as well as where individual components are manufactured, which may help to eventually bring hardware prices back down.

The tariffs put in place by the Trump administration have had a significant impact on businesses that rely on Chinese exports, including Microsoft's Surface and Xbox brands. (Image credit: Getty Images | Andrew Harnik)

As for when the price hike is going into effect, the new cost has reportedly been put in place effective immediately, meaning that all new XDK kits purchased from Tuesday onwards will be $500 more expensive than they were previously. In addition to US developers, it's also affecting teams in Europe and in other regions.

That may not seem like much in an industry where millions and millions of dollars are made and paid, but for large studios that need many of these kits to develop Xbox titles, the cost will certainly add up. It's also going to affect smaller indie developers that lack the deeper financial reserves big publishers provide, potentially making it harder for them to bring their titles to Microsoft's consoles.

Ultimately, this is very unfortunate news for game developers, and yet another price increase within the ecosystem of the Xbox business.

Ultimately, this is very unfortunate news for game developers, and yet another price increase within the ecosystem of the Xbox business. It may have been a necessary decision to make for the health of Microsoft's gaming vertical, but it's still regrettable that devs have to shoulder the cost.

Hopefully with Microsoft looking to move its manufacturing outside of China, we'll eventually see some recovery, and price hikes like this one either reverted or at the very least offset by reductions. Only time will tell if that happens, however.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!