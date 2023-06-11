New Atlus JRPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio coming to Xbox and PC in 2024

What you need to know

Atlus has unveiled a brand new JRPG called Metaphor: ReFantazio.

This game is being developed by the team behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 and will feature turn-based battles.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is scheduled to be released in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows.

During the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023, Atlus revealed a new original JRPG alongside Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica — Metaphor: ReFantazio. This game is set to launch for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows sometime next year in 2024.

Judging by the trailer, Metaphor: ReFantazio will be a turn-based JRPG and the game is being developed by the team responsible for Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5. This game definitely exudes a similar anime design aesthetic as the aforementioned Persona games but here they are presented in a somewhat gritty fantasy setting where you and a party of mighty warriors work together to save a kingdom from dire threat and rewrite destiny.

It will be interesting to see how this upcoming Xbox JRPG shapes up in the coming days as it looks like it will be an exciting adventure filled with terrifying bosses to slay and intriguing characters to interact with. Stay tuned for more info as we work to uncover more details for this upcoming Xbox title.