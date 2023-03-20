New rumors suggest Shin Megumi Tensei games may be coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Rumors on Reddit and 4chan have reportedly posted leaks that a few titles from Atlus' Shin Megami Tensei will be coming soon to Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and more platforms.

The rumored titles are Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, Shin Megami Tensei IV, Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse, and Shin Megami Tensei V.

Shin Megami Tensei is Atlus' flagship JRPG franchise that has spawned countless games, anime, and spin-off titles; most notably the popular Persona series.

Recently, there have been rumors circulating on Reddit and 4chan that Atlus, is planning to announce that four major titles from the Shin Megami Tensei series, will soon be ported over onto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

The four ported titles said to be announced are Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, Shin Megami Tensei IV, Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse, and Shin Megami Tensei V. The announcement is rumored to take place on 6th May 2023, to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary.

Rumored leak image of classic Shin Megami Tensei titles coming to Xbox. (Image credit: 4chan)

The Shin Megami Tensei series is Atlus' flagship JRPG franchise that has been around since 1992. These turn-based games were known for their brutal difficulty, bleak apocalyptic settings, and themes of remaking the world based on the player's morals and actions. It has spawned countless games, merchandise, and spin-off series like the popular Persona series.

It should be pointed out these announcements are merely rumors, not concrete confirmations. So, it is best you take these rumors with a huge grain of salt until Atlus has confirmed or debunked them. However, these Xbox ports are highly possible given that in recent years, Atlus has been providing Xbox consoles with several of Shin Megami Tensei's spin-off titles such as Soul Hackers 2, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal.

If these rumored upcoming Xbox titles turn out to be real, then these would make a great addition to the Xbox's growing library of outstanding JRPGs and introduce modern audiences to the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is available for purchase on Nintendo Switch and Steam, while Shin Megami Tensei V is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Meanwhile, Shin Megami Tensei IV and Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse are only available on Nintendo 3DS.