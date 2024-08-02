Obsidian Entertainment's Xbox RPG Avowed is delayed to 2025 — here's the new release date

What you need to know

Avowed is an upcoming role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios.

After being slated to launch in 2024, a recent report indicated that Avowed was being pushed into early 2025 to give the game some space away from the crowded holiday period.

The report was true, and Avowed is now scheduled to launch on Feb. 18, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC.

Recent reports of an impending delay for an Xbox game have been proven correct.

Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios' upcoming fantasy role-playing game Avowed is being delayed out of the year, as confirmed via the official Xbox X (Twitter) account.

"So many games coming! As such, we're moving Avowed to Feb 18, 2025 to give players’ backlogs some breathing room," the message reads. "Stay tuned for more from our games across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda & Xbox Game Studios at gamescom, including our Aug 23 livestream for a look at Avowed."

This comes hot on the heels of a report from The Verge indicating that Avowed would be delayed, which Windows Central was able to corroborate. By all accounts, this move is to allow Avowed more breathing room outside of what is shaping up to be an extremely busy fall and holiday period, with multiple Xbox first-party launches and third-party titles including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

When it arrives, Avowed will be launching across Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC, as well as being included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Developing...

