Okay, this is the BEST Black Friday Xbox headset deal I've found so far — and this brand new headset only came out a few weeks ago
I was preparing to write this up as an anti-deal post, "you should buy this even if it's not on sale," but Turtle Beach surprised me with a 25% saving anyway.
Black Friday is here, and that means big savings on the best Xbox and PC gaming accessories. This one also goes out to PlayStation fans too though.
As headsets go, you could do far worse than the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3), even at full price. It only came out a few weeks ago for $199, but for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is down 25% to $149 at Amazon just weeks after its original launch. This is a fantastic deal. Do not miss it.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3, 2024)
Was: $199.99
Now: $149.99 at Amazon (what??!)
"The Stealth 700 (Gen 3) feels like it should be far more expensive, frankly. Dual wireless USB switching between Xbox and PC, dual sound mixing between Bluetooth and USB, premium quality and comfort, stunning, immaculate sound, and great features make this one of the best value premium headsets on the market." — Jez Corden
Windows Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: People who want premium-sounding audio without breaking the bank, complete with Bluetooth versatility and multi-platform capabilities.
❌Avoid if: Honestly, there's no reason to avoid this. It's damn near perfect, but if you need a YouTube-grade high-quality mic, perhaps steer clear. The mic is the only downside here.
🎧Features: Dual wireless and Bluetooth sound mixing, flip-to-mute mic, leatherette material cups, memory foam cushions. Compatibility: Xbox One, Series X|S, Windows 10 and higher PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Bluetooth devices.
👉See at: Amazon
🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥
- 💽Zotac RTX 4080 SUPER AMP GPU | $989.99 at Newegg
- 💻Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC | $849.99 at Best Buy
- 💽MSI Ventus 2X E1 OC RTX 4070 GPU | $469.99 at Newegg
- 🎮Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller | $199 at Amazon
- 💽 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU | $194.99 at Newegg (with free 1TB SSD)
- 🕹️Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck | $299.99 at Amazon
- 💻Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC | $866 at Amazon
What makes the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) so good?
Audio: Simultaneous 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2
Weight: 399 grams
Drivers: 60mm "Eclipse" dual drivers
Freq. response: 20Hz to 20 kHz
Features: Dual wireless and Bluetooth sound mixing, flip-to-mute mic, leatherette material cups, memory foam cushions
Compatibility: Xbox One, Series X|S, Windows 10 and higher PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Bluetooth devices
Battery life: ~80 hours
Black Friday Price: $149
In my review for the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3), I wrote how it feels like it should be a far more expensive headset. I've used and reviewed several far more expensive headsets that didn't even come close to the sound reproduction the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is offering here. Honestly, coming in, I wasn't expecting much from them. Historically, the 700 series from Turtle Beach have been "decent" mid-gen options that go a cut above the more affordable 600 series in terms of features only. This time around, Turtle Beach threw the rule book out of the window and delivered something far more potent.
What makes them so good, besides the impressive feature set (which I'll get into in a minute) is the audio delivery. Yes, the mic experience isn't the best, but when it comes to cinematic sound or tactical gameplay the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) offers an experience similar to the Stealth Pro, with a cavernous, isolating soundscape with next-level separation. Turtle Beach has always been great at bass, but it feels like the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) takes it to another level, with the kind of audio quality I'd sooner expect from a far, far more expensive product. Sublime, rich, and punchy, the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) delivers all the way up and down the frequency spectrum, and can be tuned for both cinematic play and tactical emphasis using its Swarm II app.
When it comes to features, the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) delivers in a big way as well. Bluetooth sound source mixing makes it easy to feed Xbox or PlayStation console gameplay in with calls and music from a Bluetooth source, like a laptop or smartphone. I mentioned that the mic sound quality isn't the best, but it is at least versatile, with a flip-to-mute-and-hide design that makes it good for travel scenarios.
There are tons of headsets on sale for Black Friday / Cyber Monday, but honestly, forget the rest. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is the absolute best deal for Xbox and PC gaming right now, with maximum comfort, huge versatility, beefy battery life, and next-level audio.
🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- Walmart: Early savings on practically everything
- Target: Live deals on a huge range of products
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- HP: Save big on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more
- Lenovo: Doorbuster deals on all Lenovo PCs, monitors, accessories, and more
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Take advantage of free shipping for a limited time
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
- Amazon: Constantly rotating sales on everything you can imagine
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by tea. Follow on Twitter (X) and Threads, and listen to his XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!