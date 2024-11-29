Okay, this is the BEST Black Friday Xbox headset deal I've found so far — and this brand new headset only came out a few weeks ago

Black Friday is here, and that means big savings on the best Xbox and PC gaming accessories. This one also goes out to PlayStation fans too though.

As headsets go, you could do far worse than the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3), even at full price. It only came out a few weeks ago for $199, but for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is down 25% to $149 at Amazon just weeks after its original launch. This is a fantastic deal. Do not miss it.

Maximum Value Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3, 2024)

Was: $199.99

"The Stealth 700 (Gen 3) feels like it should be far more expensive, frankly. Dual wireless USB switching between Xbox and PC, dual sound mixing between Bluetooth and USB, premium quality and comfort, stunning, immaculate sound, and great features make this one of the best value premium headsets on the market." — Jez Corden Windows Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: People who want premium-sounding audio without breaking the bank, complete with Bluetooth versatility and multi-platform capabilities. ❌Avoid if: Honestly, there's no reason to avoid this. It's damn near perfect, but if you need a YouTube-grade high-quality mic, perhaps steer clear. The mic is the only downside here. 🎧Features: Dual wireless and Bluetooth sound mixing, flip-to-mute mic, leatherette material cups, memory foam cushions. Compatibility: Xbox One, Series X|S, Windows 10 and higher PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Bluetooth devices.

What makes the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) so good?

The Stealth 700 (Gen 3) packs premium sound into a much more affordable package, sending a warning shot to all other headset manufacturers. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) Spec Sheet Audio: Simultaneous 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2

Weight: 399 grams

Drivers: 60mm "Eclipse" dual drivers

Freq. response: 20Hz to 20 kHz

Features: Dual wireless and Bluetooth sound mixing, flip-to-mute mic, leatherette material cups, memory foam cushions

Compatibility: Xbox One, Series X|S, Windows 10 and higher PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Bluetooth devices

Battery life: ~80 hours

Black Friday Price: $149

In my review for the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3), I wrote how it feels like it should be a far more expensive headset. I've used and reviewed several far more expensive headsets that didn't even come close to the sound reproduction the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is offering here. Honestly, coming in, I wasn't expecting much from them. Historically, the 700 series from Turtle Beach have been "decent" mid-gen options that go a cut above the more affordable 600 series in terms of features only. This time around, Turtle Beach threw the rule book out of the window and delivered something far more potent.

What makes them so good, besides the impressive feature set (which I'll get into in a minute) is the audio delivery. Yes, the mic experience isn't the best, but when it comes to cinematic sound or tactical gameplay the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) offers an experience similar to the Stealth Pro, with a cavernous, isolating soundscape with next-level separation. Turtle Beach has always been great at bass, but it feels like the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) takes it to another level, with the kind of audio quality I'd sooner expect from a far, far more expensive product. Sublime, rich, and punchy, the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) delivers all the way up and down the frequency spectrum, and can be tuned for both cinematic play and tactical emphasis using its Swarm II app.

When it comes to features, the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) delivers in a big way as well. Bluetooth sound source mixing makes it easy to feed Xbox or PlayStation console gameplay in with calls and music from a Bluetooth source, like a laptop or smartphone. I mentioned that the mic sound quality isn't the best, but it is at least versatile, with a flip-to-mute-and-hide design that makes it good for travel scenarios.

There are tons of headsets on sale for Black Friday / Cyber Monday, but honestly, forget the rest. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is the absolute best deal for Xbox and PC gaming right now, with maximum comfort, huge versatility, beefy battery life, and next-level audio.