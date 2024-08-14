Overwatch 2 Season 12: New Frontiers introduces a Martian Support hero, Xbox Game Pass benefits, and more

Juno is a new Support hero hailing from the red planet.

Overwatch 2 Season 12: New Frontiers is bringing a new support hero named Juno.

There's also two new maps, a new Clash mode, and a bevy of skins themed after Egyptian mythology, including a Mythic Anubis Reaper Hero Skin.

Overwatch 2 is also getting new Xbox Game Pass benefits for any subscribers that make sure to link their accounts.

New Frontiers kicks off in Overwatch 2 on Aug. 20, 2024.

The Red Planet is sending its reinforcements to Overwatch.

Overwatch Season 12: New Frontiers is on the way, with developer Blizzard Entertainment sharing an overview of everything players can expect on Wednesday. As previously announced, Season 12 is introducing Juno, a Support hero from Mars who uses a special blaster to heal her allies and damage her foes.

Season 12 is also bringing some skins themed around Egyptian mythology, including the Mythic Anubis Reaper Hero Skin. There's also new maps to explore with the new Clash mode, which you can check out in the season's launch trailer below:

Overwatch 2 gets big Xbox Game Pass integration

Throne of Anubis pulls heavily from the Temple of Anubis map in the original Overwatch. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Alongside the new hero, skins, and battle pass, Overwatch 2 is also getting more in-depth integration with Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming subscription service. Starting on September 17, any subscribers that link their Xbox accounts to their Battle.net accounts will get a one-time boost of 30 Mythic prisms and six skins.

Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver will all be yours at no extra cost as long as you link your accounts (or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass) by October 21. Other Xbox Game Pass perks will be coming in the future, Blizzard says, including select cosmetics from prior seasons.

Overwatch 2 Season 12: New Frontiers is slated to begin on Aug. 20, 2024.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch as a free-to-play game. If you're a fan of team and class-based hero shooters, it's one of the best Xbox games and best PC games to play.

