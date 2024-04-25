PSA: Fallout 4 next-gen update is now available on Xbox, PlayStation and Windows PC

What you need to know

Fallout 4's current-generation upgrade is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation.

This update is free for anyone that already owns the game or is playing through Xbox Game Pass.

The update includes dedicated Visual and Performance modes on consoles, as well as bug fixes and Creation Club content on all platforms.

UPDATE: Bethesda confirmed there's a bug with the PS+ version of Fallout 4 not getting the update. It will be fixed.

It's finally time to head back to the Boston Commonwealth.

The long-awaited current-generation upgrade for Fallout 4 is now available, bringing an updated version of Bethesda Game Studios' 2015 first-person role-playing game to players across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. As previously outlined, this update is free for anyone that owns the game, as well as anyone who is playing through Xbox Game Pass.

The upgrade is now live on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store. It is not yet available on GOG, but should be soon. Players on all platforms can expect bug fixes and new Creation Club content, while Windows PC players get ultrawide monitor support. Meanwhile, console players are getting dedicated Visual and Performance modes, which include a range of resolutions and framerates depending on your TV setup. You can find the full patch notes below:

Creation Club additions

Enclave Remnants New quest titled "Echoes of the Past" X-02 Power Armor Hellfire Power Armor Heavy Incinerator Tesla Cannon Enclave Weapon Skins Enclave Armor Skins

Makeshift Weapon Pack Two grenade launchers, a Nail Gun, Baseball Launcher, Saw Blade launcher, and piggy bank based weaponry

Halloween Workshop Halloween-themed items



Xbox and PlayStation

Native PS5 and Xbox Series applications. Includes performance and quality mode options.

Performance mode: 60 FPS target, 4k resolution, standard settings, relying on dynamic resolution scaling.

Quality mode: 30 FPS, 4k resolution, ultra settings, should not require dynamic resolution scaling.

When connected to a 120Hz display, Quality mode will target 40 FPS.

When connected to a 1440p display, the title will run at 1440p resolution at 60 FPS w/ ultra settings regardless of rendering mode

PC

Now available on the Epic Games Store

Ultrawide support now available

Steam Deck verified

Bug fixes

Resolved issues preventing Japanese and Chinese users from connecting to Bethesda.net (this restores access to Mods).

Resolved issue preventing save data from properly loading during the prologue.

Resolved issue that could prevent the Vault 111 Door from opening on new games.

Resolved issue that could prevent the quest “Go Home” from advancing.

Resolved issue that could result in Codsworth being broken on the ground after fast traveling.

Resolved issue with mipmaps in DLC.

Resolved issue that could result in a softlock when in dialogue with Prestson Garvey.

Resolved issue preventing autosaves while fast traveling in Power Armor.

Fixed issue where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.

Resolved issues with text formatting in the credits in Japanese and Chinese.

Resolved issue causing the camera to fail when leaving furniture after an extended time.

Fixed issue that could misplace quest markers while the VR Workshop Creation was installed alongside Automatron.

Resolved issue with player movement in some underwater areas at Thicket Excavations.

Resolved issue that could cause corruption within the Settlement system resulting in wrong resource counts and/or destroyed settlements.

Resolved issue where the “Level Up” notification would display even if there was not a level up available.

Fixed some flickering in Vault 111.

Stability improvements.

Resolved issue preventing saves being made under Windows Usernames with Cyrillic, Chinese, or Japanese characters. (PC only)

Resolved issue where users would not always be returned to the main menu after signing out of their profile. (Xbox only)

Resolved crash that could occur if the player had unlocked all perks. (Xbox only)

Fixed lighting issue that could occur during Airship Down. (Xbox only)

Encountering a BNET error will now return you to the main menu instead of asking you to log in again. (Xbox only)

Resolved issue that could result in significant drop in frame rate when a Gas Canister is ignited by a Molotov Cocktail. (Xbox only)

Addressed some visual artifacts that could occur when dynamic resolution was triggered. (Xbox only)

Resolved issue that could keep the Pip-Boy light on when reading holotapes. (PlayStation only)

Resolved issue that could prompt users to free up 0kb worth of space when attempting to save even if space was available. (PlayStation only)

Fixed crash that could occur while loading a save that was made immediately before dying. (PlayStation only)

Resolved issue that would prevent Codsworth from checking on Shaun in the intro. (PlayStation only)

Removed non-functional “Hot Load” button. Removed non-functional “Material Editor” button. (Creation Kit)

Editor IDs longer than 99 characters will no longer crash the editor. (Creation Kit)

Resolved crash that could occur while viewing a quest’s Objectives tab. (Creation Kit)

Resolved hang that could occur while adding a reference to a layer. (Creation Kit)

Analysis: Now that's an atom bomb baby

Well, I just installed Fallout 4 on gaming computer, and I'll be redownloading it on my Xbox Series X in a bit. With the Fallout TV series (which has been renewed for a second season) and now this update, I've got uranium fever, that's for sure. Based on the resurgence the series has seen across all games, I'm definitely not alone.

While it's taken a long time for this update to arrive, I'm glad it's finally here. A particular highlight for me is the 40 FPS mode for 120hz TVs. That's a great way of making a game smoother to play without sacrificing any visual fidelity. We've seen it across a number of PlayStation first-party games, but it hasn't been a focus for Xbox teams. Hopefully, this support means we can see that mode added to Starfield in a future update.