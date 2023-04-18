Redfall, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Homestead Arcana, and more come to Xbox Game Pass very soon

What you need to know

Microsoft shared the latest batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming couple of weeks.

Some of the titles include Redfall, an Xbox first-party game developed by Arkane Austin, which is launching on May 2, 2023.

Other games coming to the service include BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition and The Last Case of Benedict Fox.

More games are on the way to Microsoft's gaming subscription service in the next couple of weeks, from fighting games to a vampire-slaying adventure.

On Tuesday, Microsoft shared (via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab)) the latest batch of games headed Xbox Game Pass through the rest of April and into the start of May. One of the big highlights is Redfall, a first-person shooter developed by Arkane Austin and published by Bethesda Softworks, which tasks players with choosing one of four heroes and ridding the town of Redfall of a vampiric infestation.

Outside of this big first-party launch, players can look forward to an eldritch platforming adventure, The Last Case of Benedict Fox. Fighting game fans will also be able to play the long-awaiting BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition. Finally, it's important to remember that another first-party game, Minecraft Legends, is available starting today.

Here's the full list of games headed to Xbox Game Pass:

April 20

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One)

April 21

Homestead Arcana (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

April 26

Cassette Beasts (Windows PC)

April 27

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC)

May 2

Redfall (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Leaving April 30

As always, some games are now leaving the service at the end of the month. Remember that if you buy them while they are still in Xbox Game Pass, you can get them at a discount.

Bugsnax (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Destroy All Humans! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Tetris Effect Connected (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

Unsouled (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Windows Central's take

There's a great bunch of games coming up in the next couple of weeks. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a big deal for fighting game fans, and I hope they enjoy it. For me, I'm looking forward to The Last Case of Benedict Fox and of course, Redfall.



Hopefully we'll hear something in the next couple of weeks about Microsoft getting Quantum Break listed back on the service, after it had to briefly be removed due to needing some license renewals.