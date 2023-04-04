Minecraft Legends, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more join Xbox Game Pass soon

What you need to know

April is here, and the Xbox Game Pass library is set to grow with brand-new additions this month.

In the first few weeks of April, players can look forward to games like Loop Hero, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Minecraft Legends.

Games like Rainbow Six Extraction, Life is Strange: True Colors, and The Long Dark are leaving the service.

Quantum Break is leaving Xbox Game Pass due to licensing issues, but Microsoft is working to resolve those problems.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers enjoy an ever-expanding portfolio of diverse video games across Xbox, Windows, and the cloud. Every month, Microsoft announces a wave of upcoming additions to the service, and April is no exception. While the beginning list is a small one, there are multiple exciting arrivals coming in the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, Xbox announced (opens in new tab) five exciting games that are heading to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. That may not seem like much, but those five games include titles like Ghostwire: Tokyo and Minecraft Legends. Of course, there are also several games leaving the service, so be sure to jump into those titles before they depart Xbox Game Pass (or buy them at a discount before they leave).

Without further ado, here are the games coming to and leaving from Xbox Game Pass in the first half of April 2023:

April 4

Goat Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Loop Hero (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

April 6

Iron Brigade (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

April 12

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

April 13

NHL 23 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox One) via EA Play

April 18

Minecraft Legends (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Leaving April 15

Life is Strange: True Colors (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Moonglow Bay (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Panzer Corps II (PC)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Chicken Edition (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

The Long Dark (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

The Riftbreaker (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Both Ghostwire: Tokyo and Minecraft Legends seem like surefire additions to our list of the best Xbox Game Pass games, Iron Brigade is another exciting arrival from the Double Fine Productions catalog, and Loop Hero is very well received. There's plenty to keep players busy throughout the month of April, but don't forget to check out any of the games leaving the service that interest you, like Life is Strange: True Colors or The Long Dark.

In case you missed it, Xbox exclusive Quantum Break from Remedy Entertainment is poised to leave Xbox Game Pass in an unfortunate turn of events. Fortunately, Xbox has confirmed that Quantum Break will return to Xbox Game Pass, after the team resolves the licensing issues that are removing the game from the service. If you're concerned about losing access, Quantum Break is currently on sale for just $8 and is well worth adding to your library.

Windows Central's take

I'm very excited to play Minecraft Legends later this month, and I fully intend to check out Ghostwire: Tokyo as soon as I play Deathloop (and then move on to Redfall). There are so many exciting games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future, and this is just the first half of April. I know for a fact that there's at least one game coming in the latter half of the month that is immediately being installed on my Xbox Series X.

I am concerned about Quantum Break, however, and hope that the licensing issues (possibly music related) that are seeing it removed from digital services are resolved quickly and effortlessly by Xbox and Remedy Entertainment. I love Quantum Break and consider it one of my favorite Xbox One-era exclusives, and I want as many players as possible to enjoy it, especially given Lance Reddick's fantastic performance in its story.

