Redfall's Xbox Series X|S and PC global release dates just got announced

What you need to know

The release global release dates for Redfall, an upcoming first-person shooter from Arkane Studios has recently been announced on social media.

In addition, a launch trailer for Redfall has gone live showcasing cinematic gameplay footage.

Redfall launches on May 2, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PC via Windows and Steam, and will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Today, Arkane Studios has just unveiled the global release schedule for their one of their most highly anticipated Xbox titles yet, Redfall. Redfall is an upcoming co-op-focused, open-world first-person shooter where a group of survivors must band together to save the town of Redfall from a horde of evil vampires.

Redfall has been the subject of some controversy in recent weeks, owing to the fact the game will launch at 30 FPS with a 60 FPS mode "coming later." It joins games like Gotham Knights and Plague Tale: Requiem which also struggled to hit that golden 60 FPS mark that has become somewhat expected with the current generation of consoles.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Shared via the official Redfall Twitter page, Redfall is scheduled to release worldwide at differing times of the day on May 2, 2023. In addition, a new launch trailer has gone live on Youtube showcasing the survivors the player will assume the roles of, the many undead threats they will face, and the deadly tools players will acquire to dispatch the vampiric menace.

Redfall is set to drop on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Windows, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. It will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass's extensive library on the day it launches.

With the combination of being included in Xbox Game Pass, its wild vampire-hunting gameplay, and cross-play support across Xbox consoles and PC, many are wondering if Redfall could make the best Xbox games list for 2023. Hopefully, we'll have a review on the way to let you know.