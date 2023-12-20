Sea of Stars has been played by over 4 million people in less than 4 months

What you need to know

On December 20, 2023, Sabotage Studios announced on social media that their hit indie JRPG, Sea of Stars, has now been played by four million players across all console and PC platforms, and subscription-based services since its launch on August 29, 2023.

Sea of Stars has been played by over 4 million people across all platforms and subscription catalogs in less than 4 months 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qFC4FCWBy0December 18, 2023 See more

Sea of Stars is a turn-based JRPG inspired by legendary titles from the 1990s such as Final Fantasy 6, Chrono Trigger, Secret of Mana, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, and more. It follows the adventures of the Solstice Warriors, a group of heroes who wield the power of Eclipse Magic to save the world from being destroyed by the evil Fleshmancer and his army of life-stealing monsters called Dwellers.

I reviewed the Xbox version of Sea of Stars back in August 2023, and it was one of the best Xbox games I played all year. It's got beautiful pixel-art graphics and animations, a turn-based combat system that was simple but addicting, a massive world packed with tons of side-quests and mini-games, a cast of likable and fun characters, and a story that starts small but gradually builds into an epic adventure.

Seeing over four million people discover and enjoy Sea of Stars in such a short time since its launch is an incredible achievement and one that Sabotage Studios rightfully deserves for their hard work on this awesome title. If you happen to be a fan of old-school JRPGs from the 1990s or indie titles that pay homage to this era of gaming, like Chained Echoes (which we also reviewed), then don't miss out on this charming adventure.

Sea of Stars is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Sea of Stars is also available to download from Xbox Game Pass' vast library of games.