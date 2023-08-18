Starfield achievements for Xbox Series X|S have been leaked online

What you need to know

The achievements for the Bethesda's new upcoming RPG, Starfield have been reportedly leaked online.

The full list of achievements (via Trueachievements.com) contain potential spoilers for Starfield's story and gameplay secrets.

Starfield is scheduled to launch on Sept. 19, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass.

A few weeks ahead of launch there have been reports that achievements for Bethesda's much-anticipated new IP, Starfield have been leaked online (via Trueachievements.com). According to the leaks, there are dozens of achievements to complete and many of them contain potential spoilers for Starfield's plot and several gameplay features.

If you wish to read further and see what these achievements are, regardless of spoilers, you have been warned.

Here are the following achievements for Starfield as reported by Trueachievements.com:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Starfield achievements Header Cell - Column 1 A Legacy Forged Complete “A Legacy Forged” All That Money Can Buy Complete “All That Money Can Buy” Entangled Complete “Entangled” Further Into the Unknown Complete “Further Into the Unknown” Guilty Parties Complete “Guilty Parties” High Price to Pay Complete “High Price to Pay” In Their Footsteps Complete “In Their Footsteps” Into the Unknown Complete “Into the Unknown” Legacy’s End Complete “Legacy’s End” One Giant Leap Complete “One Giant Leap” Surgical Strike Complete “Surgical Strike” The Best There Is Complete “The Best There Is” The Devils You Now Complete “The Devils You Know” The Hammer Falls Complete “The Hammer Falls” Unearthed Complete “Unearthed” Dust Off Reach Level 5 Traveler Reach Level 10 Elite Reach Level 25 Space Opera Reach Level 50 Reach for the Stars Reach Level 100 Back to the Grind Join Ryujin Industries Deputized Join the Freestar Rangers One Small Step Join Constellation Rook Meets King Join the Crimson Fleet Supra et Ultra Join the UC Vanguard For All, Into the Starfield Enter Space for the First Time Home Sweet Home Build an Outpost Shipping Magnate Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links I Use Them For Smuggling Successfully Smuggle Contraband Chief Engineer Modify a Ship Fleet Commander Collect 10 Ships Another Bug Hunt Eliminate 300 Creatures Boots on the Ground Land on 100 Planets The Stars My Destination Visit all Star Systems Stellar Cartography Visit 20 Star Systems Cyber Jockey Bypass 50 Digital Locks Dark Matter Eliminate 300 Human Enemies Fixer Dark Matter Privateer Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions Industrialist Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts Jacked In Access 50 Computers Life Begate Life Gather 500 Organic Resources Replicator Craft 100 Items Rock Collection Gather 500 Inorganic Resources Soldier of Fortune Mod 50 Weapons Thirst for Knowledge Read 20 Skill Magazines War of Angels Collect 20 Quantum Essence The Family You Choose Recruit 10 Separate Companions Starcrossed Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion

Analysis: Starfield achievements show the game will have no shortage of content to complete

As you can see from the list, Starfield will contain at least 50 achievements to find and complete. Judging from the achievement descriptions, there will be tons of activities for the player to complete in this upcoming Xbox title.

Completing several tasks or killing a certain number of enemies are typical Xbox achievements. However, things start to get interesting when you look at the achievements for completing certain quests, joining factions, or becoming intimate with your companions. Given the epic scale of Starfield's expansive timeline backstory, these achievements titles are hinting that the main in-game story will be an epic space opera filled with adventure, politics, mystery, betrayal, romance, and tons of high-stakes action.

With Starfield's release date drawing ever closer, the anticipation and hype surrounding this Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S title is reaching astronomical proportions. Will Starfield be able to live to up Xbox fans' expectations and become one of the best Xbox titles released in recent memory? Sign up for Starfield's grand launch to find out when this game releases on Sept. 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. Premium edition buyers will get a five-day early access period.