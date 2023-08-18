Starfield achievements for Xbox Series X|S have been leaked online

By Alexander Cope
published

Achievements containing potential spoilers for the highly anticipated Starfield have been leaked online.

Screenshot from Starfield Direct showcase
(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

What you need to know

  • The achievements for the Bethesda's new upcoming RPG, Starfield have been reportedly leaked online.
  • The full list of achievements (via Trueachievements.com) contain potential spoilers for Starfield's story and gameplay secrets.
  • Starfield is scheduled to launch on Sept. 19, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass.

A few weeks ahead of launch there have been reports that achievements for Bethesda's much-anticipated new IP, Starfield have been leaked online (via Trueachievements.com). According to the leaks, there are dozens of achievements to complete and many of them contain potential spoilers for Starfield's plot and several gameplay features.

If you wish to read further and see what these achievements are, regardless of spoilers, you have been warned.

Here are the following achievements for Starfield as reported by Trueachievements.com: 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Starfield achievementsHeader Cell - Column 1
A Legacy ForgedComplete “A Legacy Forged”
All That Money Can BuyComplete “All That Money Can Buy”
EntangledComplete “Entangled”
Further Into the UnknownComplete “Further Into the Unknown”
Guilty Parties Complete “Guilty Parties”
High Price to Pay Complete “High Price to Pay”
In Their FootstepsComplete “In Their Footsteps”
Into the UnknownComplete “Into the Unknown”
Legacy’s EndComplete “Legacy’s End”
One Giant LeapComplete “One Giant Leap”
Surgical StrikeComplete “Surgical Strike”
The Best There IsComplete “The Best There Is”
The Devils You NowComplete “The Devils You Know”
The Hammer Falls Complete “The Hammer Falls”
UnearthedComplete “Unearthed”
Dust Off Reach Level 5
TravelerReach Level 10
Elite Reach Level 25
Space OperaReach Level 50
Reach for the StarsReach Level 100
Back to the GrindJoin Ryujin Industries
Deputized Join the Freestar Rangers
One Small StepJoin Constellation
Rook Meets KingJoin the Crimson Fleet
Supra et UltraJoin the UC Vanguard
For All, Into the StarfieldEnter Space for the First Time
Home Sweet HomeBuild an Outpost
Shipping MagnateConnect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links
I Use Them For SmugglingSuccessfully Smuggle Contraband
Chief EngineerModify a Ship
Fleet CommanderCollect 10 Ships
Another Bug HuntEliminate 300 Creatures
Boots on the GroundLand on 100 Planets
The Stars My DestinationVisit all Star Systems
Stellar CartographyVisit 20 Star Systems
Cyber JockeyBypass 50 Digital Locks
Dark Matter Eliminate 300 Human Enemies
Fixer Dark Matter
Privateer Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions
Industrialist Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts
Jacked InAccess 50 Computers
Life Begate LifeGather 500 Organic Resources
Replicator Craft 100 Items
Rock CollectionGather 500 Inorganic Resources
Soldier of FortuneMod 50 Weapons
Thirst for KnowledgeRead 20 Skill Magazines
War of Angels Collect 20 Quantum Essence
The Family You ChooseRecruit 10 Separate Companions
StarcrossedReach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion

Analysis: Starfield achievements show the game will have no shortage of content to complete 

As you can see from the list, Starfield will contain at least 50 achievements to find and complete. Judging from the achievement descriptions, there will be tons of activities for the player to complete in this upcoming Xbox title

Completing several tasks or killing a certain number of enemies are typical Xbox achievements. However, things start to get interesting when you look at the achievements for completing certain quests, joining factions, or becoming intimate with your companions. Given the epic scale of Starfield's expansive timeline backstory, these achievements titles are hinting that the main in-game story will be an epic space opera filled with adventure, politics, mystery, betrayal, romance, and tons of high-stakes action.

With Starfield's release date drawing ever closer, the anticipation and hype surrounding this Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S title is reaching astronomical proportions. Will Starfield be able to live to up Xbox fans' expectations and become one of the best Xbox titles released in recent memory? Sign up for Starfield's grand launch to find out when this game releases on Sept. 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. Premium edition buyers will get a five-day early access period. 

