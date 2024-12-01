The BEST gaming headset I've reviewed of 2024 is STILL on sale for Cyber Monday / Black Friday — I grabbed two of these for Christmas gifts
I can't believe this headset is already on sale, given that it only came out a few months ago. It was already the best headset to buy this year without the deal, but 25% off for Cyber Monday / Black Friday makes the deal even sweeter.
Cyber Monday deals are upon us, but some of those deals are holdovers from Black Friday. My favorite underrated deal of the event is this: the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3), which is down 25% to $149 at Amazon (and £129 at Amazon UK!) just weeks after its original launch.
There are literally only a few headsets out there better than this for Xbox, PC, PlayStation, with Bluetooth support in tow. For almost everyone, I would argue this is an upgrade, and at that $149 price point ($50 off) is an absolute steal. I've grabbed a couple of these for Christmas gifts at that price.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3)
Was: $199.99
US: $149.99 at Amazon
UK: £129.99 at Amazon
"The Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is an absurdly good headset, and feels like it should be far more expensive. Incorporating all the best features of the Stealth Pro at a more affordable price point. There are far more expensive headsets out there that I wouldn't recommend before this. Turtle Beach has delivered a major award-winner." — Jez Corden
Windows Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: If you've ever wanted premium audio without breaking the bank, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is here to do exactly that. Mixing USB sources like Xbox, PC, and PlayStation with Bluetooth sources like laptops, phones, and Steam Deck, this is a versatility power house with a flip-to-mute-and-hide mic.
❌Avoid if: Honestly, there's no reason to avoid this. It's damn near perfect, but if you need a YouTube-grade high-quality mic, perhaps steer clear. The mic is the only downside here.
🎧Features: Dual wireless and Bluetooth sound mixing, flip-to-mute mic, leatherette material cups, memory foam cushions. Compatibility: Xbox One, Series X|S, Windows 10 and higher PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Bluetooth devices.
🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥
- 💽Zotac RTX 4080 SUPER AMP GPU | $989.99 at Newegg
- 💻Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC | $849.99 at Best Buy
- 💽MSI Ventus 2X E1 OC RTX 4070 GPU | $469.99 at Newegg
- 🎮Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller | $199 at Amazon
- 💽 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU | $194.99 at Newegg (with free 1TB SSD)
- 🕹️Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck | $299.99 at Amazon
- 💻Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC | $866 at Amazon
This is the best Xbox / PC headset upgrade you can get for Cyber Monday, but why?
Audio: Simultaneous 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2
Weight: 399 grams
Drivers: 60mm "Eclipse" dual drivers
Freq. response: 20Hz to 20 kHz
Features: Dual wireless and Bluetooth sound mixing, flip-to-mute mic, leatherette material cups, memory foam cushions
Compatibility: Xbox One, Series X|S, Windows 10 and higher PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Bluetooth devices
Battery life: ~80 hours
Black Friday Price: $149 (on sale for Cyber Monday)
I review a lot of headsets, even more than actual games these days since moving up to management, and it's rare that I've honestly been this impressed. Of a lot of the modern headsets I've used have extended their footprint by adding features rather than boosting audio quality. That's not to say competitors haven't improved their sound quality, but typically it feels incremental, and often reserved for the higher-end, more expensive products. That's exactly why I'm here to push the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) as the top Cyber Monday Xbox / PC / PlayStation gaming headset deal of the 2024 sales season.
Usually headsets in this price point come with a huge array of compromises. There's only one here: the microphone, which admittedly isn't the best. But it's totally usable, and will still deliver clear audio for basic comms and things like that. But every other single aspect of this headset feels premium, and something I'd sooner expect to see on a $250+ headset. For $149 during Cyber Monday is an absurd deal, and one everyone using an older headset should take advantage of.
We're talking spectacular audio here. Using the Swarm II app, you can fully customize your sound experience, tuned either for warm, punchy cinematic sound with great separation and thundering, distortion-free bass. You can also emphasize tactical sound instead, sacrificing "realism" for enhanced footsteps, clicky sounds like reloads, and other positional giveaways that help you get the drop on your enemies. Massive 60mm drivers deliver an immersive, surround-style experience that is simply unmatched at this price.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3): What's in the box?
Usually an uncompromised sound experience would come with an array of trade offs at this price point, but that's not so here. Premium materials with comfy leatherette cups, thick cushioning, and airy cups isolate sound without feeling warm and clammy. Maximum compatibility, with great radio signal isolation for distortion-free wireless. A USB dongle connects you to Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, while the Bluetooth signal can mix in mobiles, gaming handhelds, and laptops with ease. A flip-to-mute-and-hide mic makes it a solid option for going travelling too, with tactile on-ear controls that help you easily find your mark without looking.
It's USB-C chargeable with an included cable, but it also has utterly monstrous all-week 80-hour battery life, making it again, a great option for travelling and going mobile. It's superb for music, with an app that works across both PC and mobile devices, great for immersive single player sound and tactical multiplayer gaming, and is "premium"-feeling with high-quality construction and materials. I cannot possibly recommend this headset enough, which I'm eager to describe as 2024's best $ for $ option. This Cyber Monday, upgrade yourself or a friend while stocks remain.
🍁More great Cyber Monday deals🦃
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- Walmart: Early savings on practically everything
- Target: Live deals on a huge range of products
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- HP: Save big on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more
- Lenovo: Doorbuster deals on all Lenovo PCs, monitors, accessories, and more
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Take advantage of free shipping for a limited time
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
- Amazon: Constantly rotating sales on everything you can imagine
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by tea. Follow on Twitter (X) and Threads, and listen to his XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!