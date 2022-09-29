The Callisto Protocol gets horrifying new trailer hinting at secrets in Black Iron Prison

What you need to know

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival-horror title being developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton.

A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol shows off different mutating enemies and hints at mysteries within the game's setting of Black Iron Prison.

The trailer is also the first time we've seen a character being portrayed by actress Karen Fukuhara, known for her work on TV series like The Boys.

With a couple of months until the launch of The Callisto Protocol, developer Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton have shared a new trailer, which includes a look at some horrifying monsters and one of the major characters.

The new trailer for The Callisto Protocol also gives us a look at a character being performed by actress Karen Fukuhara, who is known for roles like Kimiko in The Boys on Prime Video. You can take a look at the trailer below:

The trailer hints at a dark mystery in the heart of the game's setting, Black Iron Prison, while also showing mutations spreading across the creatures known as Biophages. We also get a classic Dead Space shoutout in the form of "Shoot the tentacles" being written on the wall in blood.

Between everything shown so far, The Callisto Protocol may be one of the best horror games launching this year, and it's being followed by even more in 2023, with Electronic Arts' Dead Space remake, Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake, Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 and more all slated to arrive next year.

The Callisto Protocol is currently scheduled to launch on Dec. 2, 2022 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4.