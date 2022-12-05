Microsoft's Xbox Series S is down to its lowest price ever, again
You can still bag this season's best gift at a $60 discount.
The whirlwind of Black Friday deals has ended, but some deals are still going strong into December. If you're yet to pick up a new-gen console then the Xbox Series S is still going for a $60 discount on Amazon right now. We've already waxed lyrical about why the Xbox Series S is the best gaming gift for 2022, and it was only beaten by the Nintendo Switch for popularity in the Black Friday sales. We're surprised it's still on sale at such a discount but this could potentially last in the run-up to the holidays with it being such a fantastic gift option.
Xbox Series S
$299 $240 at Amazon
Festively named 'The Holiday Console' the Xbox Series S is a fantastic entry point into current-gen gaming, and at this price certainly the cheapest way to access the entire library of Xbox Game Pass games.
Also available for $240 at Xbox Store
The Xbox Series S still represents the most affordable access point to next-generation games, and 2023 will be a more significant year than ever for game releases only built for next-gen hardware, Starfield and Redfall to name a few. Also despite the RRP on launch being significantly cheaper, the Xbox Series S is a marked upgrade from the Xbox One X. Targeting 1440p at 60 FPS and coming in at 60% smaller than the chunky Xbox Series X, the speedy and nimble Xbox Series S is the pocket rocket of gaming hardware.
From a personal point of view, despite my family having a Series X in the house, the Series S has been a tremendous addition to a house full of gamers. Its remarkable portability means we have been able to pack up and take away on short breaks, and for playing multiplatform games as a family, it's just not financially viable to have a house full of top-spec consoles.
The Xbox Series S is a lot more readily available and at a lower cost than its big beefier sibling, mainly due to the lack of a disc drive and lower specs — if you're still on the fence about which console to go for, check out our guide comparing the Xbox Series X vs Series S.
