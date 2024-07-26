Xbox 360 Marketplace shutdown FAQ: store closing date, digital game sales & discounts, online servers, and other questions answered

The Xbox 360 is a legendary video games console that for many represented a "golden era" of gaming, and even now, there are still plenty of gamers that use and love their Xbox 360. Unfortunately, all things must eventually come to an end, and the Xbox 360 is seeing its demise nearly 19 years after its initial announcement. The Xbox 360 Marketplace, the one-stop shop for all Xbox 360 digital games, is permanently closing its doors.

It's not all doom and gloom for Xbox 360 owners or even Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S console players, especially when it comes to your current libraries or online play, but there's still a lot being lost with the shuttering of the Xbox 360 store. It's a heavy blow to games preservation, especially without the Xbox backward compatibility program. We've compiled the most-asked questions and are delivering all the answers and information you need in one place, so keep scrolling for everything you should know about the Xbox 360 Marketplace shutdown.

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

What is the Xbox 360 Marketplace?

Best answer — The Xbox 360 Marketplace is where Xbox 360 players can buy Xbox 360 games, DLC, and other digital-only content either from their Xbox 360 console or online.

The Xbox 360 Marketplace signalled the beginning of a new era of digital gaming alongside the PlayStation 3, giving players unprecedented access to a massive and growing roster of console games that didn't require a disk to run. It's a digital store available exclusively on Xbox 360 consoles or online at Marketplace.Xbox.com, and is the only place to go if you want to purchase Xbox 360 games, DLC and other add-ons for those games, and other digital items like Xbox 360 Avatar items.

Nowadays, there are many Xbox 360 and even original Xbox games that are available to purchase in the Microsoft Store on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S thanks to the Xbox backward compatibility program, but there are many more games that are still exclusive to the Xbox 360 Marketplace and are set to disappear forever (especially the games that don't have a physical alternative you might be able to find in second-hand marketplaces).

Is the Xbox 360 store closing down?

Best answer — Yes, the Xbox 360 Marketplace (both on Xbox 360 consoles and online) is officially and permanently shutting down after nearly 19 years of operation.

The Xbox 360 Marketplace was introduced alongside the launch of the Xbox 360 all the way back in Nov. 2005, and since then has been the best place for gamers to buy all things Xbox 360. Nearly 19 years later, though, and Microsoft is officially (and permanently) closing down the Xbox 360 Marketplace. Xbox 360 consoles will remain functional, and players will still be able to access their libraries and online content.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This does not in any way affect the Microsoft Store on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, including the backward compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available for purchase on that storefront.

When does the Xbox 360 Marketplace shut down?

Best answer — The Xbox 360 Marketplace is properly shutting down on July 29, 2024, so players have until then to purchase the games they wish to add to their library and take advantage of last-minute sales.

The point of no return for the Xbox 360 Marketplace is July 29, 2024, after which the legendary digital store will be completely and totally closed down. Microsoft is letting Xbox 360 users purchase the digital games, DLC, and other content they want all the way until the end, and is running store-wide discounts on many of the Xbox 360 video games.

Again, this only affects the Xbox 360 Marketplace and not the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Store, Xbox 360 online servers, or personal digital libraries.

Are the Xbox 360 online servers shutting down?

Best answer — No, online servers for Xbox 360 games are not being affected by the Xbox 360 Marketplace shutdown. Active Xbox 360 multiplayer games and online features will continue to function.

The Xbox 360 Marketplace may be closing its doors, but the store shutdown is mostly limited to just the digital store. While many Xbox 360 multiplayer games are closing down their online servers, like classic Halo and Battlefield titles, this is not related to the Xbox 360 store closure. Any Xbox 360 games with online elements and active servers will continue to function after the Xbox 360 Marketplace shutdown.

This also includes most Xbox 360 online features, too. Your Xbox 360 console will not go offline or become disconnected from the Xbox Network (previously known as Xbox Live). You'll also still be able to download all your digital games from your library as long as you own them.

Will Movies & TV be available on Xbox 360?

Best answer — Unfortunately, Microsoft Movies & TV is also completely closing down on Xbox 360, although all your purchases will still be available on Windows PCs, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

One Xbox 360 feature that will be going the way of the dinosaurs alongside the Xbox 360 Marketplace is access to Microsoft Movies & TV. The digital streaming app will no longer function on Xbox 360 following the store closure, and users will be unable to access their libraries. However, it's not as if your collection of movies and TV shows are disappearing.

Movies & TV users will still be able to access their entire libraries on Windows PCs, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S via the modern Movies & TV application. Additionally, users will be able to access supported movies and TV shows via the Movies Anywhere program, which syncs Microsoft Movies & TV libraries with other platforms like Vudu.

Will my Xbox 360 games still work?

Best answer — Yes, the Xbox 360 games, DLC, and add-ons you have purchased will continue to work after the Xbox 360 Marketplace shutdown. Physical games will also work without issue.

There's understandable concern that the closure of the Xbox 360 digital storefront also means players will be unable to download their digital Xbox 360 libraries and access their games, but this isn't the case. Purchased content will continue to be available following the marketplace shutdown, including all Xbox 360 games, DLC, and other add-ons.

This also applies to physical Xbox 360 games, which will continue to function, as well as backward compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Microsoft isn't taking away your personal libraries, and is in fact encouraging Xbox 360 owners to take advantage of the last-minute clearance sale to buy the Xbox 360 games they want to keep forever before the Xbox 360 Marketplace closes.

Will backward compatible Xbox 360 games work?

Best answer — Yes, backward compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games will still work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and will continue to be available for purchase.

Fret not, the Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that were added to the Xbox backward compatibility program before it ceased aren't going anywhere. All these games will not only continue to be fully functional on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (including extra features like Auto HDR, FPS Boost, and improved performance on the current-gen consoles), but will also be readily available via the Microsoft Store on newer Xbox platforms.

There are many Xbox 360 games already available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S through this program, and these will not be affected by the Xbox 360 Marketplace (although they will not be available to purchase on Xbox 360, obviously). Sadly, there's no sign that the Xbox backward compatibility program is making a return, meaning the plethora of Xbox 360 games that are still exclusive to the aging console will disappear once the Xbox 360 Marketplace shuts down.

Where can I buy Xbox 360 digital games?

Best answer — Users are still free to purchase Xbox 360 games, DLC, and add-ons through the Xbox 360 Marketplace up until the moment of its closure, with many of those games being on sale.

Until the Xbox 360 Marketplace closes down, users are free to scoop up any of the digital Xbox 360 games, DLC, and add-ons they wish to add to their personal libraries and keep forever. It also helps that Microsoft has heavily discounted the majority of the Xbox 360 library, making it easier for users to flesh out their libraries before these games become unavailable to purchase.

You don't have to own a functional Xbox 360 console, either. Users can peruse and purchase games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace at Marketplace.Xbox.com. Again, though, backward compatible Xbox 360 content will continue to be available on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S following the Xbox 360 Marketplace shutdown. If you'd rather feed your Xbox 360 nostalgia in a more physical sense, you can search second-hand marketplaces for physical Xbox 360 games.

Microsoft is also selling an Xbox 360 Heritage Collection of nostalgic merch and accessories via the Xbox Gear Shop. If you're on Xbox Series X|S, you can also use the Xbox 360 "Blades" Dynamic Background for a little nostalgia on your modern Xbox.

Are Xbox 360 games on sale right now?

Best answer — Yes, many Xbox 360 games and other digital content is heavily discounted on the Xbox 360 Marketplace until it shuts down.

It may feel a little like a consolation prize, but it's still better than nothing. To ease the pain of the Xbox 360 Marketplace shutting down, Microsoft is heavily discounting almost the entire available library so that users can add their favorite games and add-ons to their Xbox 360 libraries before the store closes, and they're no longer available to purchase.

Microsoft curated a list of discounted Xbox 360 games at Xbox Wire, but you can also head to Marketplace.Xbox.com to search the storefront yourself. Don't hesitate too long, though, as time is rapidly running out to take advantage of this storewide sale and preserve your favorite Xbox 360 titles. Of course, physical Xbox 360 games will also continue to be available at secondhand stores, which is another option to pick up awesome classics for a great price.

Once you've purchased all the Xbox 360 games you want, they'll continue to be available via your Xbox 360 library indefinitely. Any games that are backward compatible across Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will also work on those consoles, although those games will still be available to purchase via the modern Microsoft Store, too (and aren't as likely to be discounted right now because of that).