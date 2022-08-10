Xbox confirms Gamescom 2022 presence, updates on upcoming games like Pentiment

What you need to know

Gamescom 2022 will be held from August 23 through August 28.

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox will be present, with some updates on games coming in the next 12 months.

This includes details on the full launch of Grounded, Pentiment, and more.

Gamescom 2022 is on the way, and we have a good idea of what Xbox players can look forward to.

Microsoft shared on Wednesday via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) that Xbox will have a booth at Gamescom 2022 in Hall 8 where event attendees can go hands-on with different first and third-party games such as Obsdian Entertainment's Pentiment, Asobo Studios' A Plague Tale: Requiem, and more.

For anyone that isn't able to go attend the event in-person, Xbox is also planning a day of live streams on August 25 from 8:00 a.m. ET through 2:00 p.m. ET. The streams will be focused on games launching in the next 12 months, which is the same approach taken with the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase earlier in the year. Players can look forward to developer interviews and gameplay footage to provide updates on Pentiment, High on Life, Lies of Pi, Minecraft Legends, the full launch of Grounded, and more.

Outside of Xbox's offering for attendees and anyone that checks out the live streams, Opening Night Live at Gamescom is also returning this year, and will be held on Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Hosted as usual by Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, Opening Night Live at Gamescom is slated to run for about two hours, featuring over 30 games.