Xbox Game Pass gets Planet of Lana, Chicory, Massive Chalice, and more soon

What you need to know

The latest batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass include the previously-revealed Planet of Lana, a "cinematic puzzle adventure."

Cassette Beasts is coming to console after previously being added to PC Game Pass.

The Double Fine Productions title Massive Chalice is also being added to the service.

If you're eager for something new to play, you won't be waiting for long.

As shared via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), there's a new batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. One of the games previously confirmed to be coming to the service day one is Planet of Lana, an "off-world odyssey" adventure game. Some other highlights include the addition of Massive Chalice, a game originally published by Double Fine Productions, which was acquired by Xbox Game Studios in 2019.

Here's the full list of games headed to Xbox Game Pass:

May 18

Eastern Exorcist (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

Ghostlore (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

May 23

Planet of Lana (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

May 25

Cassette Beasts (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Massive Chalice (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Railway Empire 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 30

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

Leaving 31

Like always, there are some games leaving the service at the end of May. Be sure to grab them at a reduced price while they're still in Xbox Game Pass, and you can continue playing them after they leave.

Europa Universalis (Windows PC)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

FIFA 21 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

Floppy Knights (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Windows Central's take

These next couple of weeks are a bit quieter for my personal tastes, which is fine as I'm still trying to mop up achievements in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. I'll definitely make time to check out Planet of Lana though, it looks absolutely gorgeous.