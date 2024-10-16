Xbox remembers it makes Series X console wraps with new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 edition

A Call of Duty: Black Ops 6-themed Xbox Series X console wrap and new controller options are on the way

What you need to know

Microsoft and Activision are bringing a new lineup of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6-themed accessories to Xbox players.

There's an Xbox Series X console wrap, the first one introduced since the Starfield-themed wrap a year ago.

There's also new Xbox Design Lab options, letting players customize regular or Elite controllers with Black Ops styling.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is launching on Oct. 25, 2024, and is included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The truth lies, but your console and controllers don't.

Microsoft and Activision revealed a new lineup of Xbox accessories on Wednesday via Xbox Wire, with an Xbox Series X console wrap and new controller customization options for the Xbox Design Lab, all themed after the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You can check out a closer look at each new offering in the video below:

Introducing the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Collection - YouTube Watch On

This new console wrap is available exclusively through the Microsoft Store for $55, and preorders are expected to arrive on Oct. 23, 2024, a couple of days ahead of the game's launch. Meanwhile, the Xbox Design Lab options are available now for players to customize their Black Ops controller.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

The first new wrap in a year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the first new entry in the series to arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one. (Image credit: Activision Publishing)

This Call of Duty: Black Ops 6-themed Xbox Series X wrap is the first new game-themed wrap to be added to the lineup in over a year.

The wraps were first introduced with Bethesda Game Studios' 2023 sci-fi role-playing game Starfield, with a Starfield console wrap arriving alongside the game.

I was personally hoping to see the wraps used slightly more frequently, with more options to represent past and upcoming Xbox first-party titles. Still, I'm glad they aren't being abandoned, and it seems we'll at least get one new wrap a year for the biggest blockbuster title in the Xbox lineup.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is slated to launch on Oct. 25, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. In a first for the series, it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass day one, as well as being available to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming.