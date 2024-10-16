Xbox remembers it makes Series X console wraps with new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 edition
We're finally getting a new Xbox Series X wrap themed after Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with some new Xbox controller options as well.
What you need to know
- Microsoft and Activision are bringing a new lineup of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6-themed accessories to Xbox players.
- There's an Xbox Series X console wrap, the first one introduced since the Starfield-themed wrap a year ago.
- There's also new Xbox Design Lab options, letting players customize regular or Elite controllers with Black Ops styling.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is launching on Oct. 25, 2024, and is included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The truth lies, but your console and controllers don't.
Microsoft and Activision revealed a new lineup of Xbox accessories on Wednesday via Xbox Wire, with an Xbox Series X console wrap and new controller customization options for the Xbox Design Lab, all themed after the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You can check out a closer look at each new offering in the video below:
This new console wrap is available exclusively through the Microsoft Store for $55, and preorders are expected to arrive on Oct. 23, 2024, a couple of days ahead of the game's launch. Meanwhile, the Xbox Design Lab options are available now for players to customize their Black Ops controller.
The first new wrap in a year
This Call of Duty: Black Ops 6-themed Xbox Series X wrap is the first new game-themed wrap to be added to the lineup in over a year.
The wraps were first introduced with Bethesda Game Studios' 2023 sci-fi role-playing game Starfield, with a Starfield console wrap arriving alongside the game.
I was personally hoping to see the wraps used slightly more frequently, with more options to represent past and upcoming Xbox first-party titles. Still, I'm glad they aren't being abandoned, and it seems we'll at least get one new wrap a year for the biggest blockbuster title in the Xbox lineup.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is slated to launch on Oct. 25, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. In a first for the series, it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass day one, as well as being available to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming.
