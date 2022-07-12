Xbox Series S only $250 in the cheapest Prime Day deal yet

Microsoft's Xbox Series S is the best console for folks that want to get in on next-gen gaming for the lowest price possible, and this Prime Day, it's even more affordable than it usually is. Right now, you can snag it for just $250 at Woot (opens in new tab) (an Amazon company), which is an incredible deal. The console's MSRP is $300, so by taking advantage of this discount, you can save a full $50.

The Xbox Series S offers some of the best bang-for-your-buck value in all of gaming, as for just a few hundred dollars, you're getting a machine capable of supporting up to 1440p resolution with up to 120 FPS, complete with a custom 4 TFLOP RDNA 2 GPU, a custom Zen 2 8-core CPU, 10GB of GDDR6 memory and a 512GB NVME SSD. That's insane value, making the Series S a fantastic choice for budget-conscious gamers.

The best Xbox Series S Prime Day deal is here

Notably, the Xbox Series S also fully supports ray tracing, which is an advanced rendering technique that achieves breathtakingly-realistic lighting. Many Xbox games, such as Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition and Resident Evil: Village, currently support ray tracing, and more are always on the way, too.

Ultimately, this is one of the best Prime Day deals we've found, as it's very rare to see consoles go on sale at all, let alone for a full $50 off. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to pick up an Xbox Series S, make sure you do so now. The deal on Woot is slated to end when stock runs out, so snag a console while you can.

