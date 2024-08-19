My experience with JRPGs is unfortunately limited, but I have heard tales of the "of Mana" series for many years (mostly thanks to a previous colleague whom some of you may know). When Visions of Mana, the first mainline entry in the Mana franchise in 18 years, was announced and revealed to be coming to Xbox, I knew I had to play it. Now I can do exactly that and save some cash, as preorders for Visions of Mana are already discounted.

Technically, the best price is $51.09 at CDKeys for a Visions of Mana Steam code, but you can spend a little more and get a dual Xbox and PC copy of Visions of Mana for just $53.09 at CDKeys. Either way, you're saving.

Visions of Mana — was $59.99 now $51.09 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) | $53.09 at CDKeys (Xbox & PC, Microsoft Store) Visions of Mana is a colorful and expansion action-RPG from Square Enix, finally continuing the legendary JRPG franchise after a decades-long hiatus. This isn't the most extreme deal in the world, but it's still saving you cash on a game that isn't even out yet.

✅Perfect for: Those who love bright, colorful, and open games with explosive and diverse party-based combat. ❌Avoid if: You don't enjoy RPG experiences — despite appearances, that's exactly what Visions of Mana is. 💰Price check: $59.99 at Best Buy (Xbox, physical) | Amazon (Xbox, physical) ❓Why CDKeys? CDKeys is a trusted and reliable retailer with transparent sourcing and pricing for digital games and subscriptions, provides almost immediate delivery after purchase, offers a 7-day refund period even on d

🎒The best Back to School deals📝

A demo taste test now, a discounted full copy later

Combat in Visions of Mana looks spectacular. (Image credit: Square Enix)

I won't disguise the fact that I know very little about the Mana franchise. I have heard about how amazing it is, and what I've heard combined with what I saw when Visions of Mana was initially announced was enough to earn the upcoming action-JRPG a place on my wishlist. This game is being helmed by veterans of the classic Mana series that went on break all the way back in 2016, and sees the series embrace 3D with an incredibly vibrant visual style.

This game is spectacularly gorgeous and its gameplay looks very fun. I'm actually downloading the demo as I write this so I can get a quick taste test of the game before it rolls out (I actually forgot there was a demo until I began writing this, haha). I'm excited to explore this fantasy world and learn more about the Mana Tree and the alms that sustain it, especially since I'll be doing so without the nostalgia of previous entries in the series.

That being said, I hope that Visions of Mana ends up being as excellent as it looks, and I hope its success on Xbox persuades Square Enix to also port the rest of the classic Mana franchise to my platform of choice so I can play them all. Right now, though, what's most important is that you can preorder Visions of Mana without paying full price. $51.09 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) or $53.09 at CDKeys (Xbox & PC, Microsoft Store) is hardly the most exciting discount, but if you're going to preorder the game anyways you might as well save yourself a few bucks.

If you want to sample Visions of Mana before pulling the trigger, you can download the Visions of Mana demo for free at Microsoft Store (Xbox & PC).

Visions of Mana — was $59.99 now $51.09 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) | $53.09 at CDKeys (Xbox & PC, Microsoft Store) Visions of Mana is a colorful and expansion action-RPG from Square Enix, finally continuing the legendary JRPG franchise after a decades-long hiatus. This isn't the most extreme deal in the world, but it's still saving you cash on a game that isn't even out yet.

Do I need to play previous Mana games before Visions? No, you don't need to have any experience with previous entries in the Mana series to enjoy Visions of Mana. This is meant to be a new beginning for the series and will undoubtedly introduce a lot of people who had never played the classic games (this includes me!). Mana fans will find plenty of familiar designs and lore in Visions of Mana, but previous knowledge won't be necessary to enjoy the full experience.