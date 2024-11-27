You don't need Xbox Game Pass to save money on the Black Ops 6 Battle Pass, cosmetics, and weapons bundles, anyone can — here's how

If you want to play as a Raccoon, you can save money on COD points without having to have a subscription to Game Pass.

If you play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox or PC through the Microsoft Store and have an active Game Pass subscription, you can save money on buying COD points for all your in-game purchases already. But what if you don't? Never fear, you're not left out, you can actually get a better discount than Game Pass (which also applies if you are a subscriber) by grabbing your points for the Xbox platform from CDKeys. For example, you can get 2,400 COD Points right now for just $17.79, which is less than buying directly with or without Game Pass.

Why you need to buy COD Points

If you want this insane looking Zombies-inspired bundle, you need COD Points to get it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Beyond buying the game (or playing it with Xbox Game Pass), to get literally anything else, you'll need to buy COD Points. That goes for the Blackcell Battle Pass, and the cosmetics bundles that include skins, blueprints and mastercrafts, and other goodies.

COD Points are the in-game currency in Call of Duty, much like Minecraft has Minecoins and Fortnite has V-Bucks.

Any of the bundles put into the in-game store, such as the one pictured above, will have a price in COD Points, not in your local currency. While you can earn COD Points from the Battle Pass, they won't go too far, so you're going to need to buy more to get the best new stuff.

While the savings by going to CDKeys are small each time, as you stack up a larger balance and buy more, and more, those savings will soon add up. And hey, this applies to everyone, not just those with Game Pass. It's actually slightly better than even the Game Pass discount, too, and however small the saving, it's money better in your pocket than Microsoft's.

It's not just the 2,400 COD Points bundle that's reduced, either. If you want to bulk buy, there are larger packages also on offer. CDKeys points are limited to Xbox codes, though, so if you have the game through Steam, Battle.net, or PlayStation, you can't take advantage of this offer.

