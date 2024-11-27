You don't need Xbox Game Pass to save money on the Black Ops 6 Battle Pass, cosmetics, and weapons bundles, anyone can — here's how
If you're not using Game Pass, you can still get cheaper COD Points by buying them elsewhere.
If you play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox or PC through the Microsoft Store and have an active Game Pass subscription, you can save money on buying COD points for all your in-game purchases already. But what if you don't? Never fear, you're not left out, you can actually get a better discount than Game Pass (which also applies if you are a subscriber) by grabbing your points for the Xbox platform from CDKeys. For example, you can get 2,400 COD Points right now for just $17.79, which is less than buying directly with or without Game Pass.
2400 Call of Duty Points can be used to purchase Seasonal battle passes, blackcell passes, and operator bundles from the Call of Duty in-game store. Don't be the only one in the squad using a default operator!
Also available:
5,000 COD Points for $36.99 at CDKeys
9,500 COD Points for $64.99 at CDKeys
Why you need to buy COD Points
Beyond buying the game (or playing it with Xbox Game Pass), to get literally anything else, you'll need to buy COD Points. That goes for the Blackcell Battle Pass, and the cosmetics bundles that include skins, blueprints and mastercrafts, and other goodies.
COD Points are the in-game currency in Call of Duty, much like Minecraft has Minecoins and Fortnite has V-Bucks.
Any of the bundles put into the in-game store, such as the one pictured above, will have a price in COD Points, not in your local currency. While you can earn COD Points from the Battle Pass, they won't go too far, so you're going to need to buy more to get the best new stuff.
While the savings by going to CDKeys are small each time, as you stack up a larger balance and buy more, and more, those savings will soon add up. And hey, this applies to everyone, not just those with Game Pass. It's actually slightly better than even the Game Pass discount, too, and however small the saving, it's money better in your pocket than Microsoft's.
It's not just the 2,400 COD Points bundle that's reduced, either. If you want to bulk buy, there are larger packages also on offer. CDKeys points are limited to Xbox codes, though, so if you have the game through Steam, Battle.net, or PlayStation, you can't take advantage of this offer.
- 5,000 COD Points for $36.99 at CDKeys
- 9,500 COD Points for $64.99 at CDKeys
- 13,000 COD Points for $85.39 at CDKeys
Is CDKeys legit?
Yes. CDKeys sells legitimate game codes for various platforms. You just need to make sure that the code you want to buy is intended for your gaming system and that it is compatible with the region in which you live. Once you make the purchase, the game code should arrive in your mailbox almost immediately. If you buy a preorder, then you'll have to wait until a game launches.
