Amazing deal: Save nearly $100 on AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X gaming CPU

Every great gaming PC needs a reliable and performant processor, and ever since it launched in late September last year, AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X has stood out as one of the best in terms of price-to-performance value. It's got all the horsepower you need for a quality gaming experience, yet it only costs a fraction of what you'd need to fork over for more expensive high-end AMD Ryzen 7000 or 12th and 13th Gen Intel CPUs. The base price is attractive already at $299, but you can score the 7600X for just $209.99 thanks to this fantastic Newegg deal and promo code combo. That's almost $100 off, which is quite a sizable bargain.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X | $299 $209.99 at Newegg The Ryzen 5 7600X is one of the best bang-for-your-buck gaming CPUs, and thanks to this Newegg deal and the use of promo code MDSCS2342 at checkout, you can snag one for nearly $100 off.

While it's positioned as an entry-level chip, the truth is that the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a great CPU for everything from budget builds to elite and beefy gaming rigs. There are better options if you're planning on livestreaming or doing lots of intensive creative work, but if your focus is on gaming, you'll be very happy with its performance.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Specs Price: $209.99 (down from $299)

Socket: AM5

Cores/Threads: 6/12

Base Frequency: 4.7GHz

Boost Frequency: 5.3GHz

Memory: DDR5

L3 Cache: 32MB

iGPU: AMD Radeon

PCIe: 5.0

TjMax: 95C

TDP: 105W

The 7600X features six cores and 12 threads, with a base frequency of 4.7GHz and a boost of 5.3GHz. The chip comes with an integrated Radeon GPU you can use until you've got a proper discrete GPU, as well as full support for the PCIe 5.0 SSDs and peripherals that have begun to hit the market. It's also very power efficient, sporting a TDP of just 105W, though it does tend to run a bit hot.

Something important to be aware of is that the CPU requires the use of an AM5 socket motherboard, so if you're currently using AM4 hardware, you'll need to get an upgrade. AM5 is only compatible with DDR5, too, so you'll have to pick up some memory as well. Thankfully, the best motherboards with AM5 and the best DDR5 RAM kits are a lot less expensive than they were several months ago.

The 7600X's biggest competitors are Intel's Core i5-12600K and Core i5-13600K. It outperforms the former, though the latter surpasses it. With that said, the 13600K is $30 pricier most of the time even without this deal, and when bargains like this are available, I think it's worth sacrificing some performance for nearly $100 saved. Don't forget to use promo code MDSCS2342 at checkout to get the full discount, though.