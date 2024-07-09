Amazon's 4K Fire TV Sticks are MASSIVELY discounted with Xbox Cloud Gaming in tow

One of Amazon's most famous in-house products is the Amazon Fire TV Stick, a line of HDMI dongles that has the power to turn any compatible PC monitor or TV display into a smart device, capable of streaming TV shows or movies in 4K. Not only that, they have recently gained the power to stream Xbox games via the cloud, since Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is now available to download on said Amazon Fire TV 4K Sticks.

To celebrate the occasion, Amazon is hosting special discount deals for its Fire TV Sticks. The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K model has had its MSRP of $49.99 slashed to $24.99 while the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has had its MSRP of $59.99 reduced to $34.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Turn any TV or monitor into a Smart TV with the Amazon Fire Stick 4K. This handy Bluetooth dongle is capable of streaming your favorite movies, music and Xbox Cloud video games at 4K resolutions and with staple connections thanks to its sturdy Wi-Fi 6 support.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is an upgraded version of the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K model. It can download more apps thanks to its 16GB storage and stream them at higher qualities and faster speeds with Wi-Fi 6E support).

✅ Perfect for: People looking to stream TV Shows, music, and video games at 4K resolution on any monitor while visiting friends or traveling abroad.



❌Avoid it if: You prefer experiencing entertainment media offline via physical media without being tied down by apps or internet connections.

Why should you buy Amazon Fire TV sticks?

Play your favorite Xbox games on any monitor via the Cloud with Amazon's Fire TV Sticks (Image credit: Microsoft)

Amazon is known as the biggest online retailer in the world and the creator of some of the biggest entertainment streaming apps on the planet capable of rivalling Netflix and Spotify, Prime Video, and Prime Music. In recent years, Amazon has even been dabbling into the world of video games, publishing titles like Lost Ark and even partnering with Microsoft to allow players to stream Xbox Cloud Gaming titles on Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K models support Xbox Cloud Gaming, owing to more potent radio signals than previous models. Naturally, cloud gaming and cloud streaming can be pretty intensive on your internet connection, and you'll get the best experience if you're wired in, or using something like Wi-Fi 6 or 6E or above. Positioning your router within line of sight of your Amazon Fire Stick will also help, too.

The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K model is down to $24.99, and supports Wi-Fi 6. The new model is also almost half off, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K MAX is typically $59.99, but now reduced to $34.99. The main difference with the MAX model and its cheaper brethren is boosted internal storage, up to 16 GB, and the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E. Wi-Fi 6E is supposed to offer a more stable wireless internet experience than Wi-Fi 6, but the difference in real world use is relatively minimal I've found. Plus, you're unlikely to need onboard storage if you're simply streaming, although more storage would give you the ability to download some shows to watch offline if you planned on taking the Fire Stick to a hotel or something.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a great option for those who want to add Xbox Cloud Gaming to a non-Samsung TV, since right now, Samsung has some form of exclusivity deal with the service. Connect a Bluetooth Xbox controller to the Fire Stick, log in to your Microsoft account, and you'll have access to hundreds of games via Xbox Game Pass.