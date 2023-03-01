AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU half price for a limited time — save $150 on this mid-range gaming beast

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is a six-core, twelve-thread AM4 socket processor launched at the end of 2020, still ideally suited to mid-range gaming. It's discounted to $156.62 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for a 49% saving, almost half of its usual MSRP, an attractive option for anyone building a custom PC on a budget aiming for the 1080p to 1440p range.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X $309.99 $156.62 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A mid-range gaming beast, the 5600X features six cores and twelve threads in its Zen 3 architecture that still handles modern titles with ease if you're aiming for the 1080p to 1440p range.

It's not too often that you see such hefty discounts on custom PC components, but given the Ryzen 5000-series of CPUs are reaching their third year since release, it makes sense for AMD to start clearing out old stock to make way for its latest 7000-series.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is unlocked and ready to be pushed past its factory-standard clock speeds, but the included Wraith Stealth cooler would need to be replaced with one of the best 5600X alternatives if you're planning to overclock and keep the temperatures under control.

Featuring AMD's Zen 3 architecture, this AM4 socket CPU will bag you support for PCIe 4.0 lanes and DDR4 RAM up to 3200MHz with a default TDP of 65W. Picking up an appropriate motherboard won't set you back too much if you're on a budget, thanks to more previous-generation reductions, so it's a fantastic time to build an affordable gaming PC from scratch if you're skipping the latest, wallet-destroying components.

Grab it from Amazon (opens in new tab) while stocks last. This could be the end of finding this reliable last-gen processor brand new at a more-than-reasonable price.