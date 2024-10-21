Grab a sweet discount on the award-winning Geekom A7 mini PC with this pre-Black Friday deal

Geekom builds some of the best mini PCs currently available, managing to pack an awful lot of hardware into some very small packages. A prime example is the tiny but mighty Geekom A7 R9, which we’re currently swooning over thanks to a very nice early Black Friday discount – one that makes it even better value for money than usual.

The Geekom A7 R9 lives up to the mini PC moniker, with a compact aluminum chassis that measures in at just 112 x 112 x 37 mm (4.4 x 4.4 x 1.5 inch), yet squeezes in a powerful AMD Ryzen R9 7940HS CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a comfy 2TB NVMe SSD with Windows 11 pre-installed. The system includes Radeon 780M graphics that can drive up to four displays at 4K resolution, or a single display at 8K. It’s also a competent casual gaming machine, and has loads of other features like Wi-Fi 6E, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader and USB ports galore.

Want to know more? Check out the Geekom A7 mini PC review from our colleagues at TechRadar (spoiler: they loved it, awarding it a Highly Recommended badge), or take a deep dive into the hardware over at Anandtech.

UK DEAL Geekom A7 R9 mini PC: was £749 now £599 Save £150

Readers in the UK will be chuffed by a sizable £150 discount on the Geekom A7 R9, bringing it down to a price that will appeal to anyone keen on a potent mini PC. You can grab it straight from Geekom UK for just £599 using the promo code A7150OFF at checkout.

The deals above are available until October 31, but Geekom is also getting in ahead of the Black Friday sales and has discounted a wide range of other mini PCs by up to 40%. Find out more at the official Geekom site for your region:

