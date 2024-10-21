Grab a sweet discount on the award-winning Geekom A7 mini PC with this pre-Black Friday deal
This powerful mini PC is a great choice for office use, creatives or even casual gaming
Geekom builds some of the best mini PCs currently available, managing to pack an awful lot of hardware into some very small packages. A prime example is the tiny but mighty Geekom A7 R9, which we’re currently swooning over thanks to a very nice early Black Friday discount – one that makes it even better value for money than usual.
The Geekom A7 R9 lives up to the mini PC moniker, with a compact aluminum chassis that measures in at just 112 x 112 x 37 mm (4.4 x 4.4 x 1.5 inch), yet squeezes in a powerful AMD Ryzen R9 7940HS CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a comfy 2TB NVMe SSD with Windows 11 pre-installed. The system includes Radeon 780M graphics that can drive up to four displays at 4K resolution, or a single display at 8K. It’s also a competent casual gaming machine, and has loads of other features like Wi-Fi 6E, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader and USB ports galore.
Want to know more? Check out the Geekom A7 mini PC review from our colleagues at TechRadar (spoiler: they loved it, awarding it a Highly Recommended badge), or take a deep dive into the hardware over at Anandtech.
Save $120
This powerhouse mini PC is discounted to one of the lowest prices we have seen, and offers compelling value for productivity or even gaming use. If you don’t want to scoop it up from the Geekom US online store using the promo code TTA7120OFF at checkout. It can also be purchased at the same price directly from Amazon for $629.
Save £150
Readers in the UK will be chuffed by a sizable £150 discount on the Geekom A7 R9, bringing it down to a price that will appeal to anyone keen on a potent mini PC. You can grab it straight from Geekom UK for just £599 using the promo code A7150OFF at checkout.
Geekom A7 R9 mini PC: was AU$1,299 now AU$1,089 at Geekom.com.au
Save AU$210
Australian buyers get an equivalent price to the US and UK for once (after accounting for exchange rate and taxes), and the Geekom A7 R9 offers great bang for buck. Better yet, the AU$1,089 price from the Geekom online store (using the promo code A7DL210OFF at checkout) is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for this mini PC. Alternatively, it can be purchased from Amazon AU for the same AU$1,089 using the same A7DL210OFF checkout code.
The deals above are available until October 31, but Geekom is also getting in ahead of the Black Friday sales and has discounted a wide range of other mini PCs by up to 40%. Find out more at the official Geekom site for your region:
Geekom is a PC Gamer preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Home to the most invested and passionate Microsoft fans, Windows Central is the next generation destination for news, reviews, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows, PC and Xbox ecosystems, following all products, apps, software, AI advancements, and accessories. We've been around for more than decade, and we take our jobs seriously. Windows Central writers and editors value accuracy and editorial independence in everything we do, never receiving compensation for coverage and never pulling punches.