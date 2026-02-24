With the RAM Crisis driving up the prices of PC towers, Mini-PCs have become a financially safer option that offers reliable performance without taking up huge chunks of your workstation's real estate.

One such dependable Mini-PC is the KAMRUI Mini PC E3B 11 Pro, which is currently on sale for $339.00 on Amazon.

Why buy the KAMRUI Mini PC E3B 11 Pro?

A sneak peak at some of the KAMRUI Mini-PC E3B 11 Pro's hardware. (Image credit: KAMRUI)

The KAMRUI Mini-PC E3B 11 Pro is installed with an AMD Ryzen Embedded V2748 CPU. With this processor's 4.3GHz max clock speeds and 8 cores that can run up to 16 threads at once, this Mini-PC will make short work of productivity tasks like office work, web browsing, video editing, and designing graphics with no performance slip-ups.

It can also handle multitasking the aforementioned jobs and browse through the internet at the same time without any hiccups to its smooth performance rates.

Other notable features include 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which vastly boosts data transfer speeds and responsiveness, and a 512GB NVMe SSD for storing files and helping boot up the Mini-PC faster.

On top of that, the KAMRUI Mini-PC E3B 11 Pro supports up to three 4K display screens at once (via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C), which can be useful for multitasking purposes.

Plus, it has built-in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, so the KAMRUI Mini-PC E3B 11 Pro can wirelessly connect to the internet, host video calls online, stream videos, and transfer files at faster speeds.

So, if you're aching for a new Mini-PC for work, now's the perfect time to grab the KAMRUI Mini-PC E3B 11 Pro, as its steep MSRP of $489.00 has been slashed to a more reasonable price of $339.00 on Amazon.

FAQ

Is it good for gaming? While it can play some graphically low-demanding 2D titles, the KAMRUI Mini-PC E3B 11 Pro struggles to run demanding AAA PC games, as it was never designed with gaming in mind.

Does it come pre-installed with Windows? Yes, the KAMRUI Mini-PC E3B 11 Pro comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

Can it be mounted? Yes, the KAMRUI Mini-PC E3B 11 Pro is bundled with a VESA Mount, which will allow you to mount the Mini-PC behind a monitor to reduce desk clutter and free up more space.

