Snag an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for $332 before its price jumps up at midnight
By Sean Endicott published
The powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is on sale for Prime Day, but its price will jump up dramatically at the end of the day.
AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X is an incredibly fast processor that can handle the best PC games. It's a 12-core, 24-thread CPU that's actually so quick it may be overkill for your system. If you're looking at the Ryzen 9 5900X, make sure to pair it with a graphics card and other components that can keep up. For Amazon Prime Day, the Ryzen 9 5900X is down to $333 (opens in new tab), which is 42% off its listed retail price.
That's a good deal on a chip that's historically been hard to get at a good price, but you'll have to act quickly since the deal ends right as Prime Day closes. It's important to note that the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is unlikely to jump all the way back up to the listed retail price of $570. Before Prime Day, the same CPU sold for around $400. Still, you want to save money anywhere you can when building a PC.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
$570 $332 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
As AMD's flagship consumer CPU, the Ryzen 9 5900X is an incredibly fast chip that can handle even the most demanding PC games. On Prime Day you can pick up the processor at a nice discount, but the deal ends soon.
In our post answering if the processor is good for gaming, our Tyler Colp states, "yes, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is an excellent choice for gaming, if a bit pricey. Its 12 cores might be a little overkill for gaming, but its raw processing speed puts it at the top against any and all competition."
Assuming the rest of your system is up to a similar standard, the Ryzen 9 5900X should be able to deliver games at over 100 frames per second.
While you're shopping for a CPU, make sure to check out the best Prime Day deals, including discounts on other PC components.
