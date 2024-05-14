The best gaming desktop CPU you can buy is now $90 cheaper thanks to a limited promo code — and that includes free delivery

I've built more custom gaming desktop PCs than I can count, but I know that AMD's Ryzen processors were featured in most of them. They're often slightly more value-focused than Intel's options, and as the Ryzen 7 7800X3D drops to $368.99 at Newegg with promo code NPDSA468, it becomes the absolute best bang-for-your-buck option for building a capable rig.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D | was $449 now $358.99 at Newegg with promo code NPDSA468 The 8-core, 16-thread processor features 96MB of L3 cache and a max clock speed of 5.0GHz, running between 120W and 162W TDP and crushing practically any PC game.

✅ Buy it if: You're building a high-end gaming desktop.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an all-rounder productivity processor; this is for gamers only.

Unparalleled value for the best gaming processor

(Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Overheating controversies marred the early days of the Ryzen 7 7000X3D processors but have since subsided thanks to proper BIOS updates for relevant motherboards. It was unnerving for a while, but since my Ryzen 7 7800X3D review, I haven't had a single issue with the processor and the various motherboards and CPU coolers it paired with.

A 120W base TDP draws a lot of power, which converts to more heat, so you'll need to consider your PC case and the airflow inside to help keep the temperatures under control. However, once you're set up with the appropriate components to handle this powerful option, it'll tackle even the most CPU-intensive games. Intel beats AMD on productivity tasks with 13th and 14th Gen options, but nothing comes close to the value on offer from the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, especially with this discount.

If you're happy to leave DDR4 RAM behind and advance to AMD's AM5 socket with an appropriate motherboard and graphics card, the 7800X3D will see you through intensive gaming for the next few years without breaking a sweat. More powerful variants are available within the same brand and elsewhere, but you'll get the most out of your money with this killer deal from Newegg.