The best gaming CPU you can buy on Black Friday isn’t the 7800X3D. Here’s why.

Black Friday is by all means underway at major online tech retailers, and I'm spotting tons of PC hardware deals, especially at Best Buy, Newegg, and Amazon. AMD is stealing the spotlight this year thanks to its Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors made for gaming; however, the former is only available at full price (or higher), and the latter is sold out everywhere.

If you're shopping for a CPU upgrade and don't want to pay full price, I have some great alternative recommendations. The Ryzen 5 7600X is down to just $194.99 at Newegg after an extra promo code, and there's a free 1TB M.2 PCIE 4.0 NVMe SSD (normally $80) thrown in for good measure. That's only about $23 more than the cheapest price I've ever seen, not counting the free SSD.

Need more power? The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is down to $326.99 at Newegg after all promo codes are applied; that's about $45 more than the lowest price in its history.

Free 1TB SSD included AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Was: $299

"If you're looking to build a new gaming PC or a machine for doing some work and browsing websites, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X offers more than enough performance headroom. Even more demanding PC games and software will be able to take advantage of the higher clock speeds, so long as you have adequate cooling." — Rich Edmonds Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Strong PC gaming performance with modern DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 support. ❌Avoid if: You can't swing an upgrade to an AM5 motherboard or want more cores for more power. Cores/Threads: 6/12. Base/Boost clock: 4.7GHz/5.3GHz. Memory: DDR5. L3 Cache: 32MB. PCIe: PCIe 5.0. TDP: 105W. Socket: AM5. Launch date: 2022.

More cores, more power AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Was: $549

"There's plenty to love with AMD's Ryzen 7000 range of processors, and the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X are incredible pieces of kit. If you're looking for unmatched multicore performance without going into Threadripper territory, these CPUs are about as good as you can get." — Rich Edmonds Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who doesn't mind an upgrade to an AM5 motherboard and who wants impressive performance in gaming and productivity. ❌Avoid if: You won't utilize all of the CPU's power, you don't have an AM5 motherboard (and don't want to upgrade), or you don't have a quality CPU cooler. Cores/Threads: 12/24. Base/Boost clock: 4.7GHz/5.6GHz. Memory: DDR5. L3 Cache: 64MB. PCIe: PCIe 5.0. TDP: 170W. Socket: AM5. Launch date: 2022.

Why you should consider AMD's other CPUs on Black Friday

AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X remains a stellar (and affordable) CPU option for PC gaming. (Image credit: Future)

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are hogging a lot of attention as we slide into Black Friday. Both chips are regarded as the absolute best options for PC gamers, and this popularity has caused stock shortages. The 9800X3D is sold out practically everywhere, and I don't expect to see any sales pop up even if stock does refresh in the next few days.

In the case of the 7800X3D, the best deal you can find right now is a regular MSRP, never mind a sale price. I don't expect that to change in the near future, but I've been surprised by Black Friday sales in the past. The best 7800X3D price available right now is $459 at Amazon. The chip dropped to $320 at its cheapest point in history, so that's a big difference if you're paying at full price.

What makes the X3D chips so attractive is the inclusion of AMD's 3D V-Cache, which relocates and expands the L3 cache to be more efficient when gaming. This improvement doesn't really show in productivity work, but it can significantly boost frame rates in demanding games.

Is AMD's 3D V-Cache absolutely necessary to have a good time? Definitely not. I've used an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU without the extra cache magic for years, and it has never failed to keep up with the latest games on my ultrawide 1440p monitor.

Considering even the affordable Ryzen 5 7600X that I'm highlighting here beats the Ryzen 7 5800X in most benchmark tests, you can spend small and still get an awesome CPU for PC gaming. Here's a look at the performance metrics as noted in our Ryzen 5 7600X review:

Image 1 of 7 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X benchmark results. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I recommend anyone who wants a strong CPU for gaming to check out the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, especially now that it's down to $195.99 at Newegg with a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD thrown in for free.

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X is an awesome CPU for gaming and productivity. (Image credit: Future)

Doesn't seem like the Ryzen 5 7600X has enough power? My alternate recommendation is the Ryzen 9 7900X, a monster chip that's now 40% cheaper than MSRP with Black Friday savings. I have seen this chip drop as low as $281 in the past, so the current discounted $326.92 price at Amazon isn't too far off.

The Ryzen 9 9700X pulls a lot more power at 170W compared to 105W, but it doubles the core and thread count, bolsters the L3 cache to 64MB, and ups the boost clock speed. Not only is it a monster chip for PC gaming, it can also handle a heavy productivity workload. Here's a look at some benchmarks pulled from our AMD Ryzen 9 7900X review:

Image 1 of 10 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X benchmark results. (Image credit: Future)

Why not wait for a sale on AMD's Ryzen X3D chips?

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is proving to be more popular than expected, and it's sold out everywhere. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

There's no reason you can't wait to find a better deal on a Ryzen X3D CPU; you could also buy the 7800X3D now at its full price and be done with it. I picked up a Ryzen 7 9800X3D on launch day, and if I hadn't I'd probably be considering buying one of the older X3D chips instead.

AMD's CPUs with 3D V-Cache definitely provide a huge boost to gaming performance, but it's not absolutely necessary. As I mentioned, I gamed on a non-X3D chip for years without issue.

Considering the Ryzen 5 7600X is more powerful than my old 5800X and is now less than $200 with a free SSD thrown in, you might be tempted to spend less on a CPU and put the money into your PC elsewhere. Craving strong productivity performance on top of stellar gaming power? The Ryzen 9 7900X at about $327 is also a great option if you don't mind spending more.

Be sure to check out my favorite Ryzen 7000 AM5 motherboards if you don't already have an AM5 board. In the same vein, you might spot the right DDR5 memory in my list of favorite RAM for Ryzen 7000 CPUs.