The PNY CS2342 is a super-fast SSD that's perfect for gaming handhelds like Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Today, PNY revealed its new super-fast M.2 2230 SSD (solid-state drive) for compatible 2230 gaming devices like handhelds, laptops, and desktops.

PNY CS2342 M.2 NVMe SSD specs Interface: PCIe Gen4 Interface (NVMe Gen4 x4) Speed: up to 7,300 MB/s Read and up to 6,000 MB/s Write (varies by capacity) Capacities: 2TB, 1TB Form Factor: M.2 2230 Warranty: 5-Year limited warranty or TBW

I've upgraded a few of my gaming handhelds (as seen on my Steam Deck SSD upgrade guide and ROG Ally SSD upgrade guide), and the specs on this new PNY SSD make it one of the most appealing SSDs for upgrading my Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or other handhelds going forward.

This NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage device offers impressive sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s and fast sequential write speeds of up to 6000 MB/s to meet your gaming needs.

It comes in either a 1TB capacity that sells for $69.99 at PNY or a larger 2TB capacity with an MSRP of $145.99 at PNY.

Considering that the Steam Deck can currently be purchased with as little as 64GB at Amazon and the original ROG Ally only comes with 512GB at Best Buy, it's a good idea to increase your storage if you tend to play a lot of games locally on your portable gaming computer.

I personally got really tired of doing the whole storage rearrangement dance repeatedly on my own devices, especially when I tended to run out of room with as little as three large games on my handhelds.

Making the change to faster SSDs with far more storage space has greatly improved my gaming sessions and handheld experiences.

If you're currently dealing with limited game storage space or want faster load times on your handheld or other compatible 2230 gaming devices, then upgrading with this new PNY CS2342 SSD could be just what you need.