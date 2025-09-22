This coupon code will bring the best Intel 12 NUC alternative down to just $419 as part of Geekom's anniversary sale

If you're in the market for a new mini PC, you should absolutely consider Geekom's Mini IT12 PC, featuring a 12th-Gen Intel processor, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. Usually, it starts at $549 for an Intel Core i5-12450H, 16GB RAM and 512GB, but right now it's just $379!

The spec we recommend you get is the top level model with an Intel Core i7-1280P, 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage. That model us usually $699 but can be had for just $499 right now — a $200 saving! Plus, with the promo code WINDOWS1280, you can net yourself an additional 16% off, bringing it down to just $419!

Coupon: WINDOWS1280 Geekom Mini IT12: was $699 now $419 at Geekom US The Geekom IT12 is described as an excellent Intel 12 NUC alternative, with an Intel 12th-gen processor, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, with RAM and storage upgradable after the fact. It's small, compact, quiet, and a great choice for productivity-based workflows and media consumption. Read more ▼

For $419, you're getting yourself one hell of a mini PC. Capable of productivity-based workflows such as Office, Teams, Slack, web browsing, and email with ease. Its RAM and storage are upgradable too, so if you ever need more RAM or storage down the line, popping it open and doing an upgrade at home should be a piece of cake.

Ports wise, there's enough here to satisfy. There's 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 1x USB 2.0 port, 2x USB4 ports, 1x SD card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 2.5GbE LAN port, and 2x HDMI 2.0 ports. Geekom says the mini PC can output to up to 4 displays for some serious multi-monitoring.

It also features "IceBlast 2.0" cooling, which is designed to help keep the min PC cool under high load. It has dual-copper heat pipes, paired with a quiet fan that's designed to increase thermal efficiency.

The chassis is an all metal enclosure, meaning it feels super premium to hold and should withstand small knocks or bangs from accessories on your desk.

Lastly, the mini PC is optimized for both Windows 11 and Linux! So if you're in the Linux camp, you can also consider this device. It comes with Windows 11 Pro out of the box.