I wish I waited to upgrade my PC with these Prime Day deals on my components

During the holiday season last year, I made some big upgrades to my PC gaming rig with some of the extra funds I had from gifts and my personal savings. We're talking the whole nine yards: a new case, a cutting-edge GPU (despite the crazy prices), one of Intel's latest and greatest 12th Gen chips, 32GB of snazzy RGB DDR4 memory, and more. Since then, I've been incredibly happy with my system, as it handles every game I play at max settings and 3440x1440 ultrawide without breaking a sweat.

However, after seeing all of the components I chose get some big discounts for 2022's Prime Day sales event, there's a big part of me that wishes I chose to wait before buying my new parts. I could have saved quite a decent amount of money by doing so, and while I would have been stuck with a less powerful machine for the first half of the year, the RTX 2070 and i7-9700K I used to have would have served me more than well enough until Prime Day rolled around. If you're thinking about upgrading your rig like I did, take advantage of these Prime Day deals, like the Intel Core i5-12600KF at $218 (opens in new tab) (and others like them), that I was too impatient to wait for.

CORSAIR 4000x case | $145 $112 at Amazon. The CORSAIR 4000x is an absolutely gorgeous ATX case that's easy to build in and comes with three of CORSAIR's RGB fans preinstalled. The front panel also has some nifty vertical openings that are great for airflow, and there's room for up to two HDD and two SSD drives in the back.

Intel Core i5-12600KF CPU | $312 $218 at Amazon. This is hands down the best bang-for-your-buck gaming CPU on the market, as it offers more performance than previous-generation i7 and i9 chips for a fraction of the price. With this puppy, you won't need to worry about CPU bottlenecks for a long time.

CORSAIR H100i ELITE LCD CPU cooler | $260 $235 at Amazon. CORSAIR's latest AIO CPU coolers with LCD displays offer stellar cooling performance, and you can also customize the display on the heatsink with your favorite images or animated GIFs using CORSAIR's iCUE software. The RGB lights on the fans and around the screen can also be personalized as well.

MSI MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 motherboard | $300 $220 at Amazon. This is one of the best motherboards available if you want 12th Gen Intel as well as DDR4 memory, which is cheaper than DDR5 but still fantastic for gaming. It's got great power delivery, effective heatsinks, PCIe 5.0, four M.2 drive slots, and an "armored up" appearance.

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3200 | $143 $110 at Amazon. This kit of CORSAIR's stylish RGB Vengeance memory looks just as awesome as it performs. This particular Prime Day deal gets you a 32GB kit that clocks in at 3200MHz.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 LHR | $690 $600 at Amazon. This is the best deal for the powerful RTX 3070 you'll find on Prime Day. This GPU goes toe-to-toe with the power of the last-generation RTX 2080 Ti flagship card for a fraction of the cost, and MSI's version comes with three fans and some tasteful RGB accents.

CORSAIR RM750 PSU | $130 $90 at Amazon. This PSU offers all the power you'll need to comfortably use the i5-12600KF and the RTX 3070, and there's even enough headroom for an upgrade or two down the line as well. It also has an 80 Plus Gold power efficiency rating, which is great.

SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2TB SSD | $380 $195 at Amazon. This high-capacity, high-performance M.2 NVMe SSD is typically very expensive, but it's almost half off for Prime Day. With it, you'll never need to worry about slow loading times or running out of space for your games.

CORSAIR QL Series RGB fans | From $45 $34 at Amazon. CORSAIR's QL series RGB fans do a great job of keeping components cool, and they also look incredible too. There are individual fans as well as bundles available to purchase, and they come in both 120 and 140mm sizes. All of these fans are on sale for Prime Day, so regardless of which ones you need, you can get in on the savings.

Looking for some other component deals to consider? Don't miss our roundup of all the best Prime Day deals on PC parts, as well as our guide to how you can build a powerful gaming PC for less than $1,100 using Prime Day deals. We're constantly hunting for the best PC component discounts, so if there's a killer deal out there, we've likely already found it.