The Acer Nitro V16S runs on up to an Intel Core 9 processor and an RTX 5070 laptop GPU.

Acer just announced a plethora of PCs, laptops, and accessories at IFA 2025. Laptops, desktops, monitors, and tablets are among the newly unveiled devices, though I'll focus on the PCs here.

For general productivity, the star of the show is the Acer Swift Air 16. It's a 16-inch laptop that is one of the lightest available.

Gamers have several devices to choose from, including the Nitro V 16, Nitro V 16S, and Helios 18P gaming laptops. Acer also unveiled quite a few desktop gaming PCs and accessories at its event.

Acer also unveiled quite a few desktop gaming PCs and accessories at its event.

Acer Swift Air 16

The Acer Swift Air 16 is one of the lightest 16-inch laptops on the market. (Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Swift Air 16 is a Copilot+ PC powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor. Specifically, it comes with up to a Ryzen AI 7 350.

The laptop features up to an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate though there is also an IPS display option. If you choose the AMOLED option, the laptop will weigh a bit more, coming in at 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) as opposed to the 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) weight of the IPS model.

It promises up to 13 hours of battery life according to Acer, though real-world usage will vary.

As a Copilot+ PC, the Swift Air 16 supports features such as Windows Recall, Click to Do, and improved Windows Search (note that some of those features are still in preview).

Thanks to its size and zero lattice keyboard, the Swift Air 16 should be able to compete with the best laptops with number pads.

The laptop weighs under 1 kg (2.2 lbs), which is still rare these days for a 16-inch laptop.

The Swift Air 16 will start shipping in November. Availability is limited to EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

Acer Nitro V 16 and V16S

(Image credit: Acer)

Shifting over to gaming, the recently announced Acer Nitro V 16 pairs up to an Intel Core 9 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. Thanks to that graphics card, the laptop supports features such as NVIDIA DLSS 4 to enhance game performance.

The Nitro V 16 has a 2560 x 1600 display that covers 100% sRGB and has a 180Hz refresh rate.

Another laptop, the Nitro V 16S, is very similar to its sibling, but it has a slimmer design. It is also powered by up to an Intel Core 9 processor and an RTX 5070 laptop GPU, but it weighs less than the Nitro V 16 (2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) vs. 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs).

The Nitro V 16 will start at $999.99 and begin shipping in North America in October. The Nitro V 16S has a slightly higher starting price of $1,099.99 and will become available in North America in November.

To go alongside the new Nitro laptops, Acer also announced four new high-refresh rate monitors. The lineup includes the Nitro XV270X with a 5K display and a massive 39.7-inch curved gaming monitor, the Nitro XZ403CKR.

Acer Predator Helios 18P

Acer promises desktop-level AI computing from the Predator Helios 18P AI. (Image credit: Acer)

Gamers can also choose the new Acer Predator Helios 18P. The laptop has monstrous specs, including an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, and an 18-inch Mini LED display with 4K resolution.

Those who prefer desktop gaming also have some new systems to check out from the Predator series. The Predator Orion 7000 and 5000 desktops feature RTX 50-Series GPUs and up to 6TB SSDs.

The Predator Orion 5000 runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. The desktop has up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and up to a 2TB SSD and 4TB HDD. It supports both Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 to help with online gaming and streaming.

The Predator Orion 7000 has up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. It has a Predator CycloneX 360 cooling system and a CPU liquid cooler to keep temperatures down.

Inside the Predator Orion sits up to 128 GB of DDR5 7200 MT/s XMP RGB RAM. It also has up to a 6TB SSD and up to a 4TB HDD.

The desktop PCs have a 45L chassis. The Predator Helios 18P will launch in North America with a starting price of $3,999. A release date has not been shared at this time.

The Predator Orion 7000 (starting at $3,999) and Predator Orion 5000 (starting at $2,999) are expected in the first quarter of 2026.