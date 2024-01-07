My aversion to 3D glasses is over: Acer's new stereoscopic laptop and monitor transform 2D content in real-time
SpatialLabs technology comes to a new Acer Aspire laptop and Predator gaming monitor for immersive 3D experiences.
What you need to know
- Acer launches new devices with SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D technology catering to 3D content creators (Aspire 3D 15 laptop) and gamers (Predator SpatialLabs View 27 monitor).
- Screens on both allow for real-time 3D experiences without needing glasses or any other face-worn accessories.
- The $1,399.99 Aspire 3D 15 launches in February, while the $1,999 SpatialLabs View 27 is slated for Q2 2024.
Acer is back at CES for 2024 with more additions to its SpatialLabs range of hardware featuring stereoscopic displays designed to transform flat 2D images into immersive 3D without needing a pair of plastic glasses. Previously released Predator laptops offered glasses-free 3D with the same technology, with a View Pro 4K monitor following soon after, so this is more of a portfolio expansion than a tech revelation.
It's not just Acer taking a swing at this experimental tech; ASUS Spatial Vision works similarly. Still, this new pairing of a laptop and monitor isn't exclusively aimed at gamers, as the latest Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop is geared more toward 3D content creators, while the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 monitor handles the immersive experiences for PC gaming. We got some early specs ahead of CES, so let's look at the details.
Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop
The first SpatialLabs device enters the Acer Aspire laptop range as a 15.6-inch portable machine powered by 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors. However, Acer lists an option for 'up to Core 14th Gen' hinting at customizable ordering options alongside the choice of a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 or RTX 4050 laptop graphics card to handle the real-time rendering of 2D to 3D transformation.
Aimed more prominently at creators rather than gamers, the Aspire 3D 15 can transform CGI and CAD files into three-dimensional interpretations that 'pop out' of the screen. Plugins made by Acer for Unreal Engine and Unity are perfect for game developers, regardless of their skill level, helping the creative process when creating in-game objects and seeing playable levels from a unique perspective.
|Category
|Acer Aspire 3D 15 A3D15-71GM
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-13620H
Intel Core i5-13420H
|Memory
|Up to 32GB-DDR5
|Graphics
|GeForce RTX 2050
GeForce RTX 4050
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4
Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3
|Screen
|15.6" IPS UHD3840 x 2160 (2D)1920x2160 (3D)100% AdobeRGB
|Networking
|802.11ac+ax
Bluetooth 5.1
|Battery
|57 WHr
135W charger
|Dimensions
|362.3 x 239.89 x 24.6mm
|Weight
|2.32 kg
5.11 lbs
Content viewed on the Aspire 3D 15 doesn't necessarily have to be designed for 3D viewing, either, as the included SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro software suite provides tools to transform 2D content like YouTube videos into three-dimensional experiences automatically. Other promises, including cooling and power efficiency improvements, fit the usual bill for new laptops, but none are as interesting as the SpatialLabs screen.
Managing Editor Richard Devine professes the potential of this stereoscopic technology, particularly for 3D model design, so this addition to the Aspire range could be a massive temptation for creators when backed up by its 100% AdobeRGB color gamut accuracy. It's the kind of tech that has to be seen to be believed, and I'm itching to try it out for myself. If you're heading to CES in Las Vegas this month, check Acer's booth for any demonstrations.
- The AcerAspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition (A3D15-71GM) will be available in North America in February, starting at $1,399.99.
Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor
Here's the thing: I don't need a new laptop, but I'm still intrigued by the SpatialLabs tech. I'm more into gaming in my downtime than creating 3D assets besides an idle-minded experiment in Blender, so trying the Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 monitor is far more appealing. It works with TrueGame technology with a proprietary set of shaders and purpose-built drivers paired with per-game profiles that flesh out 3D in-game objects with perceivable depth.
|Category
|Predator SpatialLabs View 27 ASV27-2P
|Size
|27-inch
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160
2K per eye in 3D mode
|Refresh rate
|160Hz
|Response time
|5ms
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|Brightness
|400 nits
|Viewing angle
|178°
|Input
|HDMI 2.1
DP 2.0
USB-C 3.2 Gen 1
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
|VESA
|100 x 100
|Speakers
|2x 2.5W
Acer Immerse Audio
|Power
|90W
All this is a fancy way of saying that certain games are already supported for SpatialLabs 3D effects, including Minecraft Dungeons and Hi-Fi RUSH. More titles are promised to be added each month, but I'm already excited to try out those listed. It's a 27-inch monitor with a switchable 4K panel that supports up to 160Hz refresh rates with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support to prevent screen tearing.
A 5ms response time isn't as low as I'd like, but there must be some caveats with a pseudo-3D panel, so I'd have to see if it's noticeable in real-world testing before writing it off as too slow. Nevertheless, Acer continues to pique my interest with its SpatialLabs hardware, and I'm itching for an opportunity to try it out in person to give my insights.
Our Editor-in-Chief, Daniel Rubino, and our Tech and Gaming Editor, Rebecca Spear, are heading to CES 2024 in Las Vegas, so they will naturally share their thoughts if either are on display at Acer's booth.
- The Predator SpatialLabs View 27 will be available in North America in Q2 2024, starting at $1,999.
Ben is the channel editor for all things tech-related at Windows Central. That includes PCs, the components inside, and any accessory you can connect to a Windows desktop or Xbox console. Not restricted to one platform, he also has a keen interest in Valve's Steam Deck handheld and the Linux-based operating system inside. Fueling this career with coffee since 2021, you can usually find him behind one screen or another. Find him on Mastodon @trzomb@mastodon.online to ask questions or share opinions.