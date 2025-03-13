The ASUS Vivobook S 14 with OLED display and Copilot+ is down to $499.

ASUS Vivobook laptops are generally geared toward value-conscious shoppers, so any further deals are bound to make a more significant splash.

Such is the case of the Vivobook S 14 (Q423), on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. That's $450 off the regular price, which is relatively unheard of for a PC with an OLED display and Copilot+ access.

Considering Windows 10's support lifecycle ends on October 14, 2025, upgrading to a Windows 11 laptop at a discounted price makes a ton of sense.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 is a stacked laptop even at full price

Windows laptops priced at $500, whether on sale or not, often come with too many compromises to be taken seriously by anyone who wants more than the bare minimum.

That's not the case with the ASUS Vivobook S 14 (Q423).

The standout feature, at least for most people, is no doubt the OLED display, offering a premium level of color and contrast not available in a standard screen.

It's sized at 14 inches with a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, with slim bezels all the way around.

Its brightness can reach up to 600 nits with HDR enabled — placing it alongside some of the best laptops with bright screens — and it comes with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification.

With 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, it's suited for specialized work like photo editing where color gamuts are especially important.

The only drawback is a 60Hz refresh rate, which won't look as smooth as, say, something with a higher and variable rate.

Image 1 of 3 A look at the S 14's backlit keyboard with 1.7mm key travel. (Image credit: ASUS) A look at the S 14's right-side ports. (Image credit: ASUS) The S 14's OLED display has thin bezels for a modern look. (Image credit: ASUS)

Opening the laptop reveals a backlit keyboard with an impressive 1.7mm key travel to keep your hands happy. That's despite the laptop measuring just 0.55 inches (13.9mm) thin and weighing in at 2.87 pounds (1.3kg).

As for performance hardware, you're looking at Intel's latest "Lunar Lake" Core Ultra 5 226V processor with 8 cores and an NPU strong enough to power Copilot+ AI tools in Windows 11.

Along with the CPU comes integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5x-8533MHz RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

I wouldn't recommend this laptop to enthusiast gamers, but for anyone who needs a laptop for standard productivity, office work, homework, streaming, and light gaming, it's hard to find a fault at the discount price.

ASUS even managed to fit a 75Wh battery inside, which it claims can run for up to 16 hours on a charge. That number will come down in real-world usage, but you can still expect a full workday of life without plugging in.

As for ports, two Thunderbolt 4 do a lot of heavy lifting and provide compatibility for the best Thunderbolt docks out there.

However, with two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack built in, many users will have no issues with the native port selection.

What does the end of Windows 10's support mean for you?

Windows 10's free support is expected to end on October 14, 2025. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Windows 10's support is set to end on October 14, 2025.

While you'll still be able to use your Windows 10 PC thereafter, the trickle of free support and security updates will dry up.

Microsoft has announced that it will introduce paid Windows 10 support subscriptions for those who refuse to give up the OS and modern security, but that's not exactly ideal.

You can, of course, update your Windows 10 PC to Windows 11 for free, assuming it is compatible with the upgrade.

Windows 11's system requirements are fairly strict, and you can always use the Windows PC Health Check app to confirm one way or the other.

Let's say your Windows 10 laptop isn't compatible with Windows 11, and you don't want to start paying for updates. Windows 10 won't lock you out, but your PC will no longer be as secure.

The next best option is to upgrade to a Windows 11 laptop. Considering many people, myself included, are kind of ignoring all of Microsoft's warnings regarding Windows 10, the October cutoff is going to arrive sooner than later.

This ASUS Vivobook 14 OLED seems like the perfect avenue to upgrade on the cheap, and it's certainly not just a random piece of junk with a low price tag.

It's normally priced at $950 to give you an idea of where it stands on the laptop market, but the $450 discount drops it to $499.99. Not bad at all for a laptop that will remain relevant for years to come.